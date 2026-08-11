WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Begins Duleep Trophy Preparations After Stunning Zimbabwe Tour

In preparation for the upcoming domestic season, Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi worked hard in the nets following a fruitful recent tour to Zimbabwe. On his official Instagram account, Sooryavanshi shared a video of himself practicing, emphasizing both an offensive and defensive batting strategy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Duleep Trophy Training Video







Captioning the video, “Preparation,” Sooryavanshi was seen playing a few shots in the video. The 15-year-old star batter was wearing a Rajasthan Royals kit while sporting a Team India helmet. In the video, the left-handed batter can be seen leaving a few balls, something which has not been seen during his batting in the IPL or even the limited opportunities in International Cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in International Cricket

Having made his international debut at the age of 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi is the youngest Indian to make his debut in international cricket. The left-handed batter did not have a memorable outing in England, scoring 42 runs in three innings. However, it was his performances on the tour of Zimbabwe that helped him create a name for himself at the international level.

He scored 151 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe and was named the Player of the Series. His strike rate of 196.1 remained a major focal point during the tour as he replicated his IPL success at the international level.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in First-Class Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s experience in first-class cricket has been limited, with only eight matches under his belt. The teenage sensation has only 207 runs to his name from 12 innings in the longest format. Despite his limited experience in the format, Sooryavanshi was named the vice-captain of the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The 15-year-old will serve as Ishan Kishan’s deputy in the zonal tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy 2026

The selection marks another significant milestone in Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise after his breakthrough performances in the IPL and international cricket. The youngster is now set for an extended opportunity in the longer format and is expected to open the innings alongside seasoned Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran.

East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Squad

Ishan Kishan (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.

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