WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bounces Back After Batting Failure, Takes 2 Wickets in One Over in Duleep Trophy 2026 Quarterfinal | VIDEO

EZ vs NEZ, Duleep Trophy 2026: Although Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to make the desired impact with the bat, the 15-year-old ensured to do it with the other facet in the Duleep Trophy 2026 quarter-final between East Zone and North East Zone in Bengaluru. The teenage prodigy, asked to bowl his left-arm spin by captain Ishan Kishan, took two wickets in his second over as the BCCI shared a video of the same on their social media handles.

EZ vs NEZ, Duleep Trophy 2026: Whose wickets did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pick in the quarter-final?

The left-hander’s first over yielded two runs without any wicket but his second produced a wicket off his first ball. Kishan Lyngdoh perished for 25 off 40 deliveries as the right-hander played a wild hack only to slice the ball to cover. Meanwhile, left-handed batter Imliwati Lemtur edged one to Ishan Kishan, who took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides Double Delight ✌️ Picks up 2⃣ wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well. 🙌 North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026

Despite Sooryavanshi managing only eight runs, East Zone were able to amass a total as steep as 467 after batting for 112.5 overs. The total came on the back of centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) and Shahbaz Ahmed (167), while Kumar Kushagra (55) and Anukul Roy (37) chipped in with crucial contributions. In response, North East Zone folded for 111 in their first innings as Abhijit Sarkar proved to be the pick of the bowlers with a haul of 9.5-2-20-5. Shahbaz Ahmed picked three scalps, while Mukesh Kumar and Anukul Roy snared one each. They have already lost eight wickets after East Zone enforced the follow-on.

When is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play for India next?

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is next expected to feature for Team India during the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan next month. The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in three T20Is on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The left-handed batter is expected to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, having done it successfully during the tour of Zimbabwe that resulted in him winning the Player of the Series award.