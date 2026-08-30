WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s DRS Masterclass Helps East Zone Break Crucial Partnership In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

Duleep Trophy 2026: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking over as East Zone’s captain in Ishan Kishan’s absence in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru, the 15-year-old has been doing a promising job. This was headlined by Sooryavanshi’s decision to go for the DRS that ended up giving a successful result for the East Zone, resulting in breaking a crucial partnership.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Who did Vaibhav Sooryvanshi get rid of by using the DRS?

The incident occurred in the 40th over of the innings sent down by Mukesh Kumar as Aryan Juyal was batting on 46, having struck six boundaries. The right-handed batter was trying to leave the ball, which somehow took the edge. With only three seconds left, Sooryavanshi decided to go for the DRS and the decision was vindicated as Mukesh got the wicket, thereby breaking a promising 36-run partnership. In the process, Central Zone lost almost half their side before reaching 100.

Stand-in Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes for the review with 3 seconds remaining…and gets it right 👏 DRS done right as the set Aryan Juyal (46) is dismissed ✅ The celebrations say it all 🙌#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/IwBQbr8hJQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the reason behind the teenage prodigy captaining the East Zone is due to Ishan Kishan’s injury sustained while keeping wickets during the 19th over of the innings. Kishan was forced off the field due to the injury as he was hit on the right wrist. The explosive keeper-batter walked off the field despite receiving treatment from the physios to get further medical attention. Kishan was later found sitting in the dugout with his hand strapped as Kumar Kushagra stepped in behind the stumps.

Central Zone skipper Rajat Patidar’s failure was a notable one, perishing only for 12 but they have still made a promising recovery, with their score standing currently at 174/5.

Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took a couple of wickets in the quarter-final against North East Zone

While the 15-year-old endured a forgettable outing with the bat with the bat in East Zone’s first-round victory over North East Zone, managing only eight runs, he picked up a couple of wickets in the same over, getting the better of Kishan Lyngdoh and Imliwati Lemtur.

The left-handed batter made his international debut during the T20I series in England but could not make the same impact as he did in IPL 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals. But Sooryavanshi clinched the Player of the Series award in the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe, hitting two fifties in three T20Is.