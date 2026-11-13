WATCH VIDEO: 21-Year-Old Mahli Beardman Creates History With 6-Wicket Haul On ODI Debut, Dismantles England In Perth | AUS vs ENG 1st ODI

Mahli Beardman 6-Wicket Haul Video: Australia pacer Mahli Beardman announced his arrival on the international stage in spectacular fashion, claiming six wickets on his ODI debut against England at Perth Stadium. The 21-year-old speedster returned stunning figures of 6/24 in 7.4 overs as England were bowled out for just 131 in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Beardman’s sensational performance not only helped Australia bundle out England cheaply but also saw him enter the record books. He became the youngest Australian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in ODIs and registered the third-best bowling figures on ODI debut in men’s cricket history. Australia subsequently chased down the 132-run target in just 23.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Mahli Beardman’s sensational six-wicket performance against England in Perth, where the young Australian pacer dismantled the visitors’ batting order on his ODI debut.

A NEW AUSSIE PACE STAR ANNOUNCES HIMSELF 🔥 Mahli Beardman records the best bowling figures by any Australian on ODI debut 👏 Catch all the action from England’s Tour of Australia LIVE on FanCode 📲 #AUSvENG https://t.co/heReJCz1ic — FanCode (@FanCode) November 13, 2026







Mahli Beardman Picks Six Wickets In Dream ODI Debut

Beardman began his wicket-taking spree by dismissing England captain Harry Brook for just one run in the 12th over. The 21-year-old used his pace and movement to induce an outside edge, which wicketkeeper Josh Inglis comfortably collected.

He then removed Joe Root for 17 in the 14th over, with Inglis completing another catch behind the stumps. Jordan Cox (2) and Sam Curran (0) were his next victims as England’s batting order continued to collapse.

Mahli Beardman’s fourth ODI over was absolutely electric ⚡️ #AUSvENG https://t.co/1pxvNM6IeM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 13, 2026







Beardman completed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul by dismissing Liam Dawson for a six-ball duck in the 18th over. He eventually finished with six wickets by removing Jofra Archer (11) in the 34th over, with Jack Edwards taking a sharp catch at backward point.

The young pacer bowled 46 deliveries, conceded just 24 runs and delivered 34 dot balls, including one maiden over. His economy rate stood at an impressive 3.10.

Mahli Beardman Creates Multiple ODI Records

At 21 years and 74 days, Beardman became the youngest Australian to register an ODI five-wicket haul. He surpassed Cooper Connolly, who achieved the feat at 22 years and two days against South Africa in 2025.

Beardman’s 6/24 also became the third-best bowling figures on ODI debut. Scotland’s Charlie Cassell holds the record with 7/21 against Oman in 2024, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who claimed 6/16 against Bangladesh in 2015.

Australia Beat England By Seven Wickets

England were dismissed for 131 in 33.4 overs, with Gus Atkinson top-scoring with an unbeaten 29. Spencer Johnson also contributed with three wickets, while Xavier Bartlett picked up one.

In reply, Australia completed the chase comfortably in 23.3 overs. Captain Mitchell Marsh led the way with a quickfire 50 off 30 deliveries, while Cooper Connolly scored 27 and Matt Renshaw remained unbeaten on 26.

Beardman was named Player of the Match for his extraordinary debut performance.