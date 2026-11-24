Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Double Century: Indian cricket witnessed an extraordinary batting spectacle as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a sensational double century against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The young left-handed opener hammered 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, smashing a record-breaking 28 sixes and seven fours. He completed his double hundred in just 52 balls, registering the fastest double century in List A cricket history.

Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock powered India A to a seven-wicket victory as they chased down the UAE’s 250-run target in just 14.2 overs. His innings came at an astonishing strike rate of 384.91, leaving the opposition bowlers with very few answers to his destructive hitting. He was also named Player of the Match for his historic performance.

The moment Vaibhav suryavanshi scored fastest 200 and this kid celebrating it like a normal 50🫡🔥 https://t.co/nbwokAnDHz — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 24, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Fastest List A Double Century

Chasing 250 runs, Sooryavanshi came out with an aggressive approach and immediately put the UAE bowlers under pressure. He began his assault against Zahid Ali and continued to dominate Ibrar Ahmad, Basil Hameed and Simranjeet Singh.

The teenager brought up his half-century in just 16 deliveries before reaching his maiden List A century in only 28 balls. His hundred featured 14 sixes, and he continued his extraordinary assault even after crossing the three-figure mark.

Doha called for a weather update, but got a full-blown Sooryavanshi storm instead! 🌪️ Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/tI7zwqqHHn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







Sooryavanshi eventually completed his double century in just 52 deliveries, becoming the fastest batter to achieve the milestone in List A cricket. His 28 sixes are also the most ever hit by a batter in a single List A innings, surpassing the previous record of 23 maximums.

The youngster also registered the highest strike rate in a List A innings of 100 or more runs. His strike rate of 384.91 surpassed AB de Villiers’ previous record of 338.63, which came during his famous 149-run knock against West Indies in 2015.

Sooryavanshi’s innings finally ended at 204 off 53 balls when UAE captain Basil Hameed dismissed him in the 13th over. Aryansh Sharma completed the catch at long-off, bringing an end to a breathtaking knock.

India A Chase Down 250-Run Target In Just 14.2 Overs

Sooryavanshi received brief support from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 12 off five deliveries, and Prabhsimran Singh, who contributed three runs. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 balls, while Kumar Kushagra finished on one not out.

India A eventually reached 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, registering the quickest successful chase of a 250-plus target in List A cricket.

Earlier, the UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s brilliant 130 off 144 deliveries. Arshad Khan was India’s standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 43 runs.

India A also smashed 31 sixes during their innings, the second-most by a team in a List A match. With this emphatic victory, India A became the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026