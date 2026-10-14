WATCH VIDEO: 38-Year-Old Umesh Yadav Takes Five Wickets On Ranji Trophy Debut For Punjab Against Assam

Umesh Yadav Ranji Trophy Debut: Umesh Yadav delivered an impressive performance on his Ranji Trophy debut for Punjab, claiming five wickets for 70 runs in 24 overs against Assam. The experienced pacer dismissed five batters, including Rishav Das and Mohit Thakur, as Assam were bowled out for 373. At the time of writing, Punjab had reached 356/5, trailing by 17 runs.

The 38-year-old fast bowler made an immediate impact in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2026–27 match at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, finishing with figures of 5/70, including seven maidens. Umesh struck early by dismissing Rishav Das for a duck in the fourth over before removing Rajveer Singh for 11, giving Punjab crucial breakthroughs.

Experience and brilliance on display 🫡👏 🎥 In his maiden #RanjiTrophy outing for Punjab, Umesh Yadav’s class shone through with a 5⃣-wicket haul in the 1⃣st innings 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/J78Clp1i9e @mflone_ | @y_umesh https://t.co/I0YHKCZtvl — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 13, 2026







However, Assam recovered through a substantial partnership between Denish Das and Sibsankar Roy, who helped the visitors build a competitive first-innings total. Umesh returned to claim further wickets, including Mohit Thakur, to complete his five-wicket haul. At the time of writing, Punjab were 356/5 after 110.3 overs on Day 4, needing 18 more runs to draw level with Assam’s first-innings score.

Umesh Yadav Claims Five Wickets Against Assam

Umesh continued to trouble Assam’s batting line-up during the later stages of the innings. He bowled Amlanjyoti Paresh Das for a duck in the 106th over and dismissed Mukhtar Hussain, who scored 11 off nine balls, in the 108th over.

His fifth wicket came in the 117th over when he bowled Mohit Thakur for one off 14 deliveries, completing his five-wicket haul. Umesh finished with figures of 5/70, conceding runs at an economy rate of 2.90 while delivering 113 dot balls.

Assam were eventually dismissed for 373 in 117 overs. Sibsankar Roy remained unbeaten on 143 off 295 balls, while Denish Das contributed 103 off 186 deliveries and Swarupam Purkayastha scored 66 off 87 balls.

Punjab Trail Assam By 17 Runs On Day 4

In reply, Punjab reached 356/5 in 110.3 overs at the time of writing, remaining 17 runs behind Assam’s first-innings total. Vihaan Malhotra top-scored with 103 off 208 balls, while Harnoor Singh added 54. Captain Uday Saharan contributed 30 before being dismissed.

Salil Arora was unbeaten on 70 off 111 balls, while Emanjot Singh Chahal had reached 52 off 86 deliveries. The pair had added 119 runs for the sixth wicket, keeping Punjab within reach of Assam’s total.

The Ranji Trophy Elite 2026-27 Elite Group B match began on Sunday, October 11, with Punjab winning the toss and opting to bowl. Umesh’s five-wicket haul was a key highlight of his debut appearance for Punjab as the match continued into the fourth day.