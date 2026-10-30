WATCH VIDEO: 4, 6, 6, 6, 6...! Glenn Phillips Wreaks Havoc at Eden Park, Smahses 32 Runs in Single Over | IND vs NZ 4th T20I

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips produced a sensational display of power-hitting during the fourth T20I against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (Oct 30). The right-hander smashed a remarkable 46-ball century, continuing his impressive run after scoring 82 and 70 in the first two matches of the series. One of the biggest moments of his innings came in the 16th over, when Phillips took Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy apart, collecting 32 runs through a boundary and four consecutive sixes. The over also saw Reddy join an unwanted list of Indian bowlers to concede 32 or more runs in a T20I over.

Glenn Phillips Smashes 32 Runs in Nitish Reddy’s Over

Phillips unleashed his attacking game against Reddy in the 16th over of New Zealand’s innings. After the first delivery produced a single for Michael Bracewell, the Indian all-rounder conceded a waist-high no-ball, which Phillips dispatched for four. The New Zealand batter then collected two runs before launching four successive deliveries over the boundary for sixes.

Reddy struggled to execute his yorkers and wide deliveries as Phillips capitalised on the opportunities to send the ball soaring over the ropes. The 32-run over took New Zealand past the 200-run mark and shifted the momentum further in the hosts’ favour.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Joins Unwanted T20I Record List

The 32 runs conceded by Nitish Reddy in the over made it the joint second-most expensive over bowled by an Indian in T20I cricket. He equalled Stuart Binny’s record of conceding 32 runs against West Indies in 2016.

Shivam Dube holds the record for the most runs conceded by an Indian in a single T20I over. The all-rounder gave away 34 runs against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2020.

Reddy to Phillips: How the 16th Over Unfolded

15.1: Reddy to Bracewell – 1 run. Reddy appealed for an LBW after hitting Bracewell on the pads. India captain Shreyas Iyer opted for a review, but a spike on the replays overturned the appeal.

Reddy to Bracewell – 1 run. Reddy appealed for an LBW after hitting Bracewell on the pads. India captain Shreyas Iyer opted for a review, but a spike on the replays overturned the appeal. 15.2: Reddy to Phillips – No-ball, 4 runs. Reddy bowled a waist-high no-ball, which Phillips flicked through the leg-side for a boundary.

Reddy to Phillips – No-ball, 4 runs. Reddy bowled a waist-high no-ball, which Phillips flicked through the leg-side for a boundary. 15.2: Reddy to Phillips – 2 runs. Phillips guided a wide yorker towards backward point, allowing the batters to complete two runs.

Reddy to Phillips – 2 runs. Phillips guided a wide yorker towards backward point, allowing the batters to complete two runs. 15.3: Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. Reddy missed his intended wide yorker, and Phillips hammered the delivery over extra-cover.

Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. Reddy missed his intended wide yorker, and Phillips hammered the delivery over extra-cover. 15.4: Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. A full delivery around off-stump was lofted over the boundary for another maximum.

Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. A full delivery around off-stump was lofted over the boundary for another maximum. 15.5: Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. Reddy switched to bowling around the wicket, but Phillips connected with another full delivery. Even a top edge sailed over the boundary.

Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. Reddy switched to bowling around the wicket, but Phillips connected with another full delivery. Even a top edge sailed over the boundary. 15.6: Reddy to Phillips – 6 runs. Phillips finished the over with his fourth consecutive six, sending a poorly executed yorker over long-off.

Glenn Phillips Powers New Zealand to Record T20I Total

Phillips eventually finished with a spectacular 107 off 49 deliveries, bringing up his century in just 46 balls. His innings helped New Zealand post 259/7 in their 20 overs, their highest-ever total in T20I cricket. The knock added to his impressive contributions in the opening matches, where he had scored 82 and 70 respectively.