WATCH Video: 50-Foot High-Mast Floodlight Collapses at Vizag Railway Stadium Amid Strong Winds, Inquiry Ordered

WATCH Video: 50-Foot High-Mast Floodlight Collapses at Vizag Railway Stadium: A high-mast floodlight tower collapsed at the Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday (Aug 4) after strong winds and thunderstorms lashed the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the massive structure fell onto the spectators’ side of the ground, where preparations for Independence Day celebrations were underway. A viral video captured the dramatic moment when the mast snapped into two before crashing to the ground. Railway authorities have since ordered an inquiry into the incident to determine the exact cause.

According to officials, the lighting system was installed in 2018 and was one of eight high-mast floodlights used regularly for evening cricket matches at the Railway Grounds. Cyclone Warning Centre Director P.L.N. Murthy said the collapse was likely triggered by high-velocity winds that swept through the railway station area following a thunderstorm. Despite the dramatic incident, no spectators or workers were hurt.

How Did the Floodlight Collapse?

The towering floodlight, measuring around 35 metres (approximately 115 feet), reportedly broke into two before the upper section crashed onto the western side of the stadium. A few workers were present on the ground preparing the venue for upcoming Independence Day events, but they escaped unhurt. Railway officials confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered to examine whether structural issues or extreme weather conditions caused the collapse.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Lash Visakhapatnam

The thunderstorm brought moderate rainfall to several parts of Visakhapatnam, including the Railway Station area, NAD Junction, Madhavadhara and the airport. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district recorded the highest rainfall at 6.7 cm, followed by Chodavaram (6.5 cm) and Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district (6.3 cm).

Authorities have also forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across isolated parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Polavaram, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts on Tuesday, while the remaining districts are expected to receive isolated light rainfall.