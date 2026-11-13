WATCH VIDEO: 6 Wickets, 3 Ducks, 44 Dot Balls! Matt Henry Scripts India’s Batting Nightmare | IND vs NZ

Matt Henry 6 Wickets Highlights: Matt Henry delivered a sensational bowling performance, claiming six wickets to bowl India out for just 89 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval. The Kiwi pacer dismantled India’s batting lineup with a brilliant opening-over triple-wicket maiden before returning to dismiss Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar as New Zealand registered a massive 244-run victory.

New Zealand had posted a formidable 333/10 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Will Young’s magnificent 125 off 108 balls and Tim Seifert’s 58. However, the hosts’ total was made even more imposing by Henry’s extraordinary spell, which left India’s batting lineup with no answers.

Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Stuns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer

Henry announced his arrival in India’s run chase in spectacular fashion. The right-arm pacer struck on the very first delivery, forcing Rohit Sharma to edge a short-of-good-length delivery to Finn Allen at first slip. Rohit departed for a golden duck.

Virat Kohli became Henry’s second victim in the same over. After beating the former India captain’s outside edge, the pacer produced a sharp incoming delivery that kept slightly low and crashed into the stumps. Kohli was dismissed for four balls without scoring.

TRIPLE-WICKET MAIDEN! 😳 Matt Henry couldn’t have scripted a more explosive start! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/9gipGvgUIw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026







The nightmare continued for India as captain Shreyas Iyer was trapped leg-before-wicket on the final delivery of the over. New Zealand reviewed the on-field not-out decision, and ball-tracking confirmed three reds.

Henry completed a sensational triple-wicket maiden, reducing India to 0/3 after just six deliveries.

Matt Henry Returns To Dismiss Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav And Gurnoor Brar

After Kyle Jamieson removed Ruturaj Gaikwad for five, Henry continued to trouble the Indian batters with his disciplined line, length and movement off the surface.

Ishan Kishan offered some resistance with 27 off 53 deliveries but eventually fell to Henry in the 21st over. Bowling from around the wicket, Henry got the delivery to seam back in, with the inside edge crashing into the leg stump.

Kuldeep gone 5 wicket for Matt henry https://t.co/h9gpOH0JdQ — cricket Live (@Msdhoni1546796) November 13, 2026







Kuldeep Yadav became Henry’s fifth victim in the 23rd over. The pacer produced another delivery that nipped back sharply, beating Kuldeep’s defence and knocking over the off-bail.

Henry completed his six-wicket haul by dismissing Gurnoor Brar, who was bowled in the 27th over. The pacer finished with remarkable figures of 6/27 in 9.4 overs, including two maiden overs and 44 dot balls.

New Zealand Beat India By 244 Runs As Matt Henry Shines

India’s batting collapse was completed at 89 in 26.4 overs, handing New Zealand a massive 244-run victory. Matthew Fisher also impressed with three wickets, while Kyle Jamieson picked up one.

Henry’s extraordinary spell ensured that India’s chase never recovered from the opening-over disaster. His six-wicket haul was the defining performance of the contest, as New Zealand registered a dominant win at Bay Oval.