Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs UAE: Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced an extraordinary display of power-hitting against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The left-handed opener smashed a sensational century off just 28 balls, registering the fastest hundred in List A cricket history. His breathtaking knock featured 14 sixes before reaching the three-figure mark, as India A raced towards their 250-run target in remarkable fashion.

Sooryavanshi continued his assault after completing his century and remained unbeaten on 135 off just 36 deliveries at the time of writing. His innings featured five fours and 18 sixes, with an astonishing strike rate of 375.00.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes the fastest century in List A cricket, going one better than Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 29-ball record! 🥵😱😮‍💨 Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest List A Century

Chasing 250 runs against the UAE, Sooryavanshi came out with an attacking approach and showed no signs of slowing down. He began his innings with three consecutive sixes against Zahid Ali in the opening over, immediately putting the opposition bowlers under pressure.

The Ruthless Boss Baby is turning the powerplay into his personal six-hitting carnival! 😎 Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/PddpjGJXKL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







The teenager continued his assault against Ibrar Ahmad, Basil Hameed and Simranjeet Singh, clearing the boundary with remarkable ease. He brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, becoming the centre of attention with his incredible hitting.

Sooryavanshi eventually reached his hundred in just 28 deliveries, breaking the previous List A record of 29 balls held by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk. He also went past the records of AB de Villiers (31 balls) and Ishan Kishan (33 balls).

The most Vaibhav Sooryavanshi way to bring up a half-century! 💥 Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/qnC6f6f5lW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







The young opener’s record-breaking century featured 14 sixes and five fours, highlighting the extraordinary nature of his innings. He added four more maximums after reaching the milestone to take his sixes tally to 18.

We’ve lost count of the sixes, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just keeps adding to the tally. 🤯 Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/noFgcBWWl5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







India A Register Fastest Team Hundred In List A Cricket

Sooryavanshi was not the only reason behind India’s extraordinary start. India A also registered the fastest team hundred in List A one-day cricket, reaching the milestone in just five overs.

The teenager received brief support from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 12 off five balls, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed three runs before getting dismissed. However, Sooryavanshi continued his domination, taking the attack to every UAE bowler.

At the time of writing, India A had reached 162/2 in just nine overs, requiring another 88 runs to win. Sooryavanshi was unbeaten on 135 off 36 balls, while Rinku Singh was batting on eight.

Earlier, the UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s 130-run knock. Arshad Khan was India’s most successful bowler with four wickets.

With Sooryavanshi continuing his remarkable assault, India A are firmly in control of the contest. The 15-year-old has once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young batting talents in Indian cricket.