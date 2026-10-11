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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years: AB de Villiers turned back the clock with two outstanding catches during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 clash between India Champions and South Africa Champions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (Oct 10). A day after smashing a century off just 37 balls, the South African legend showcased his exceptional fielding skills by taking catches to dismiss Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan.

WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 11:30 IST

AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years: AB de Villiers turned back the clock with two outstanding catches during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 clash between India Champions and South Africa Champions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (Oct 10). A day after smashing a century off just 37 balls, the South African legend showcased his exceptional fielding skills by taking catches to dismiss Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Despite the Indian side posting a competitive total of 196/8, South Africa Champions secured a four-wicket victory with seven balls remaining, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. Watch the videos of de Villiers’ stunning catches below.

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WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Takes Stunning Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan

De Villiers produced two memorable moments in the field during the contest. He first held on to a catch to dismiss India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh on the fifth ball of the eighth over. Yuvraj’s dismissal for a first-ball duck added to India’s troubles after the team had made a flying start to its innings.

The former South African captain delivered another impressive effort in the final over, running backwards before completing a difficult catch to send Irfan Pathan back to the pavilion on the second ball of the 20th over. His athleticism and sharp reflexes drew attention, underlining why he remains one of the most celebrated fielders in cricket.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: How the Match Unfolded

India Champions were asked to bat first and finished with 196/8 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to aggressive contributions from Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny. Uthappa led the charge with 77 off 31 balls, striking six fours and six sixes, while Ambati Rayudu supported him during a 95-run opening partnership.

Rayudu made 19 off 19 deliveries before being dismissed by Shaun von Berg. Yuvraj followed in the next over, departing for a first-ball duck as India slipped to 95/2. Uthappa’s entertaining innings ended at 99/3 when Imran Tahir claimed his wicket in the ninth over.

Binny then kept the scoring rate high, reaching his half-century from 30 balls with two fours and five sixes. Yusuf Pathan added 24 off 23 deliveries, but India lost several wickets towards the end of the innings. Binny fell in the 16th over, while Irfan Pathan, Rishi Dhawan and Pawan Negi also departed as the Indian side closed on 196/8.

JP Duminy and Colin Ingram Guide South Africa Champions to Victory

South Africa Champions produced a composed run chase, with JP Duminy and Colin Ingram playing crucial roles in securing the win. Duminy scored 66, while Ingram contributed 40 as the South African side reached the target with four wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

India’s bowlers were unable to prevent the opposition from completing the chase despite the competitive total. Imran Tahir and Shaun von Berg picked up two wickets each, but South Africa’s batting performance proved decisive.

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WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
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WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

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WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash
WATCH VIDEO: AB de Villiers Rolls Back Years, Clutches Superb Catches to Dismiss Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan in India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL Clash

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