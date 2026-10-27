WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Create History, Smash Record 118 Runs In Powerplay Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

India Powerplay Record: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history against New Zealand, smashing 118 without loss in six overs to record the highest powerplay score in men’s T20I history. Abhishek hammered 113 off 38 balls, while their explosive opening stand powered India’s six-wicket victory in Wellington.

India’s opening duo unleashed an extraordinary batting assault in the third T20I at Wellington on October 27, registering 118 without loss in the first six overs. The pair tore into New Zealand’s bowling attack, hitting boundaries at will and putting India firmly on course for a remarkable chase of 199.

Vaibhav says hello with a cracking boundary! 👋 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/dCLy8Bkgs6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







The Indian openers attacked from the very first over, refusing to allow New Zealand’s bowlers any breathing room. Their explosive start helped India race to 100 in just five overs before finishing the powerplay at 118/0, surpassing Australia’s previous benchmark of 113/1 against Scotland in 2024.

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smash New Zealand Bowlers

The carnage began in Jacob Duffy’s opening over, when Sooryavanshi struck an early boundary before launching a six over point. A no-ball and five wides added to New Zealand’s problems, while Abhishek finished the over with a six and a single as India collected 26 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reads Duffy’s plan, waits for the width, and cuts loose! 🚀 That one was never staying inside the ropes. 🥵 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Adam Milne faced a similar assault in the second over. Abhishek smashed two sixes and a four, taking India’s score to 43/0 after just two overs. Michael Bracewell then came under attack, conceding 17 runs as Abhishek struck another six and four, while Sooryavanshi joined the six-hitting spree.

Kyle Jamieson’s introduction failed to slow the scoring. Abhishek struck a four and two sixes before bringing up his half-century in just 15 balls. India reached 64/0 after three overs and surged to 84/0 by the end of the fourth, collecting 20 runs from Jamieson’s over.

Milne conceded another 16 runs in the fifth over as Abhishek continued finding gaps and clearing the ropes. India crossed the 100-run mark in just five overs, setting a new record for the fastest team century in men’s T20Is.

They don’t call him Abhi-Six Sharma for nothing! 😮‍💨🚀 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/kTpuoFUsi5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







India Register Highest Powerplay Score In T20I History

Duffy returned for the sixth over but could not contain the onslaught. Sooryavanshi struck two fours before producing a stunning upper-cut six over point. India collected 18 runs from the over to complete a historic powerplay at 118/0.

Highest Powerplay Scores In Men’s T20Is

118/0 – India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

113/1 – Australia vs Scotland, 2024

102/0 – South Africa vs West Indies, 2023

100/0 – England vs South Africa, 2025

100/0 – India vs Afghanistan, 2026

India’s 118-run powerplay moved them to the top of the list, surpassing Australia’s 113/1 against Scotland in 2024. The record-breaking start also saw India reach 100 in just five overs, the fastest team century in men’s T20I history according to the supplied match statistics.

Abhishek Sharma is in no mood to let the Kiwis settle! 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/M3JiBWqYHF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Sooryavanshi finished the powerplay unbeaten on 44 off 17 balls, while Abhishek was on 67 off 20. Their opening partnership continued until Sooryavanshi fell for 45 off 19 balls, ending a 133-run stand from just 43 deliveries.

Abhishek went on to score a breathtaking 113 off 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours. India eventually chased down 199 in 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets and sealing a memorable victory built on a record-breaking start.