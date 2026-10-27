WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Brings Up A Blistering 15-Ball Fifty Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma Batting Highlights: Abhishek Sharma unleashed a breathtaking boundary-hitting assault against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27. At the time of writing, the Indian opener had smashed an unbeaten 67 off just 20 balls, including seven fours and six sixes, as India raced to 100/0 in five overs while chasing 199.

India’s run chase began with fireworks as Abhishek attacked New Zealand’s bowlers from the opening over. Alongside teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was unbeaten on 26 off 11 deliveries, Abhishek helped India record a remarkable 100-run opening partnership in just 30 balls.

Abhishek Sharma is in no mood to let the Kiwis settle! 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/M3JiBWqYHF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Abhishek Sharma Turns On The Six-Hitting Show

Abhishek wasted little time taking on the New Zealand attack. After Jacob Duffy conceded five wides in the opening over, the left-hander launched him over the boundary for a six, setting the tone for India’s explosive start.

The assault continued against Adam Milne, with Abhishek clearing the ropes twice in the second over. He repeatedly targeted the cover and point regions, combining clean hitting with clever footwork to find boundaries almost at will. Milne also conceded three fours to the Indian opener during his spell of eight deliveries to him.

They don’t call him Abhi-Six Sharma for nothing! 😮‍💨🚀 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/kTpuoFUsi5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Michael Bracewell faced similar punishment as Abhishek struck a six and two fours in the third over, repeatedly creating room to attack through the off-side.

Abhishek Sharma Smashes Fifty In Just 15 Balls

The onslaught reached another level against Kyle Jamieson. Abhishek struck two sixes and a four in the fourth over, bringing up his half-century in only 15 balls. His aggressive strokeplay left New Zealand searching for answers as India’s scoring rate soared.

Abhishek continued the attack against Milne in the fifth over, collecting two more fours. By the end of five overs, he had reached 67 not out from 20 balls, with six sixes and seven fours.

India reached 100/0 in just five overs, requiring another 99 runs from 90 balls to win. Sooryavanshi’s quickfire contribution complemented Abhishek’s extraordinary innings, while New Zealand’s bowlers struggled to contain the opening partnership.