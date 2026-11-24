Abhishek Sharma Heated Exchange: An on-field altercation involving Abhishek Sharma and UAE bowler Ibrar Ahmad grabbed attention during India’s run chase against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The incident took place in the fourth over of India’s innings after Abhishek was adjudged LBW off Ahmad’s bowling.

The Indian opener was visibly dissatisfied with the decision and appeared to question the umpire, as the delivery looked to be on the higher side. However, with no Decision Review System (DRS) available, Abhishek had no option but to walk back to the pavilion.

Before leaving, the left-hander exchanged a few words with the umpire, following which Ahmad also got involved in the discussion. Abhishek and the UAE pacer then had a brief verbal exchange, prompting the other UAE players and the umpire to step in and defuse the situation.

🔴HEATED ARGUMENT B/W ABHISHEK SHARMA & UAE PLAYER 🤯 – Why Every team players nowdays Targeting Indian Players after taking their wickets 🤦 https://t.co/1IhkrejAdt — Sam (@cricsam02) November 24, 2026







Abhishek Sharma, Ibrar Ahmad Involved In Heated Exchange After LBW Dismissal

The incident unfolded during the fourth over of India’s chase when Ahmad dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 12 off just five deliveries. The India opener had already struck a four and a six, showcasing his aggressive intent at the top of the order.

However, his stay at the crease came to an early end when he was trapped LBW by the UAE pacer. Abhishek did not appear convinced by the umpire’s decision and made his displeasure evident before engaging in a brief exchange with Ahmad.

The situation did not escalate further as the umpire and other UAE players intervened. Abhishek eventually walked off, bringing an end to his short but aggressive innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Double Century Powers India A To Victory

Despite Abhishek’s early departure, India A registered a dominant seven-wicket victory, chasing down the UAE’s target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star of the contest, smashing an extraordinary 204 off just 53 deliveries. The 15-year-old struck 28 sixes and seven fours, completing his double century in only 52 balls to register the fastest-ever double hundred in List A cricket.

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed three runs. Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed by UAE captain Basil Hameed in the 13th over.

Earlier, Harpreet Singh Bhatia had powered the UAE to 249/8 with a brilliant 130 off 144 deliveries. Arshad Khan was India’s leading wicket-taker, claiming four wickets for 43 runs.

Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match for his historic batting performance as India A sealed qualification for the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.