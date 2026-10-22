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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Team India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma made an absolute meal of a simple catch in the first of the five T20Is against New Zealand on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. Photo X
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. Photo X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 14:15 IST

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Team India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma made an absolute meal of a simple catch in the first of the five T20Is against New Zealand on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter gave a lifeline to Daryl Mitchell as the right-hander ended up scoring some useful runs.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma offers Daryl Mitchell reprieve

The moment occurred in the 11th over of the innings bowled by Mayank Yadav. With the elegant right-hander taking an almighty slog, he holed out to long-on but Abhishek, who was stationed at that position, spilled the chance. Mitchell rubbed more salt on the wounds by belting back-to-back boundaries to end that over. However, the damage wasn’t too extensive as Mitchell, who was dropped on 16 was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for 28.

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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: New Zealand heading towards a massive total

At the time of writing this, the Kiwis were 172/4 after 16 overs, meaning a total of 210 is well in sight. However, there is dew expected, owing to which the Men in Blue can back themselves to chase even 220. While Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs are currently hitting boundaries at will. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave the hosts an electric start. The tourists still have to bat exceptionally well against an attack that has the likes of Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry as the frontline seam-bowling unit.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Tags: Abhishek SharmaDaryl MitchellIND vs NZNew Zealand National Cricket Teamteam india

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Misses Sitter To Give Daryl Mitchell Lifeline In India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

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