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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma On Sanju Samson: Watch the video as Abhishek Sharma praises Sanju Samson for changing his batting position to accommodate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the third T20I against New Zealand. Abhishek also reveals how the teenager’s aggressive start boosted his confidence during India’s emphatic six-wicket victory and sealed the series.

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 17:21 IST

Abhishek Sharma On Sanju Samson And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India opener Abhishek Sharma has praised Sanju Samson for adjusting his batting position to accommodate teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order in the third T20I against New Zealand. Abhishek also spoke about the energy Sooryavanshi brought to the opening partnership, with the youngster helping India launch a spectacular chase.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video featuring Abhishek and Sooryavanshi discussing the team’s approach and their on-field understanding. The conversation offered a glimpse into the camaraderie within the Indian dressing room, where players have shown flexibility to suit the team’s requirements.

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Abhishek Sharma Praises Sanju Samson’s Team-First Attitude

Samson moved to No. 3 to make room for Sooryavanshi as an opener in the third T20I. Abhishek appreciated the wicketkeeper-batter’s willingness to step away from his usual position, highlighting the importance of putting the team’s interests first.

According to Abhishek, the atmosphere within the squad reflects a willingness among players to support one another rather than prioritise individual roles. He suggested that Samson’s decision demonstrated the trust and unselfishness that can strengthen a team’s collective performance.

The adjustment came as India continued to experiment with its batting combination during the five-match T20I series. Sooryavanshi, who had batted at No. 3 in the previous match, was given the opportunity to open alongside Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma Explains How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lifted His Energy

Abhishek also discussed the impact of Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach at the start of the innings. The teenager immediately looked to attack, and his positive intent appeared to energise his senior opening partner at the other end.

The pair quickly put New Zealand under pressure, combining fearless strokeplay with an aggressive approach to the chase. Abhishek’s praise underlined how a partner’s confidence can influence the momentum of an innings, particularly when a team faces a demanding target.

The India opener also spoke warmly about the youngster’s opportunities in practice, reflecting the encouragement Sooryavanshi has received within the squad.

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Power India To Series Win

India’s revised opening combination delivered a remarkable result in the third T20I against New Zealand. Abhishek smashed 113 off 38 balls, while Sooryavanshi contributed 45 from 19 deliveries as the duo built a rapid opening stand.

Chasing New Zealand’s total of 198/3, India reached the target in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets. Daryl Mitchell had earlier led the home side’s innings with an unbeaten 89, but India’s explosive start left the hosts with little room to recover.

The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek’s performance and Sooryavanshi’s fearless contribution also brought attention to India’s batting depth, while Samson’s positional adjustment became an example of the flexibility behind the team’s success.

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why Sanju Samson Deserves Credit For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Promotion | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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