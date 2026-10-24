WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Runs His Luck in Christchurch, First Out Then Umpire Serves Lifeline With No-Ball Signal, X Reacts | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India opener Abhishek Sharma received an early reprieve during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday (Oct 24), after a delivery from Jacob Duffy resulted in what appeared to be a dismissal. Abhishek advanced down the pitch to attack the New Zealand pacer but failed to connect properly, sending the ball high towards deep square leg, where Nathan Smith completed the catch. However, the celebrations were cut short when the umpire signalled a no-ball, allowing the left-handed batter to continue his innings. The incident also sparked reactions on social media, with fans discussing former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith’s commentary.

Abhishek Sharma Gets Lifeline After Jacob Duffy Oversteps

India were under pressure early in the chase after Matt Henry bowled a maiden over, leaving Sanju Samson without a run from the first six deliveries. Duffy continued to keep the Indian openers relatively quiet, conceding just two singles in the first four balls of his over.

Abhishek attempted to attack Duffy on the fifth delivery but failed to make clean contact. The ball went high into the air, and Smith took the catch at deep square leg. However, the dismissal did not stand because Duffy had overstepped, with the umpire calling a no-ball to hand the Indian opener a crucial lifeline.

Abhishek Sharma Smashes Back-to-Back Boundaries After No-Ball

Abhishek made the most of his reprieve by attacking the free-hit delivery and sending it to the boundary. Smith, who was on commentary, described the extra opportunity as a bonus after the batter failed to connect perfectly with the ball.

The Indian southpaw followed it up with another boundary, finishing the over with consecutive fours after surviving what initially looked like an early dismissal. The sequence provided India with some much-needed momentum after a quiet start to the innings.

Fans React to Ian Smith’s Commentary During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

The no-ball decision and Abhishek’s subsequent boundaries prompted reactions from Indian fans on social media. Some viewers felt that Smith’s response sounded like that of a New Zealand supporter disappointed at seeing his team’s wicket opportunity slip away.

One fan compared the former New Zealand cricketer’s reaction to that of a supporter watching the match, writing: “Ian Smith was literally every New Zealand fan when the umpire signalled No Ball.”