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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma turned the gold-medal clash into a six-hitting spectacle, smashing 61 off just 28 balls against Pakistan. The Indian opener raced to a 20-ball fifty, launching seven sixes and three fours before Arafat Minhas ended his explosive innings with a stumping.

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 11:38 IST

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma put up a stunning batting show against Pakistan, slamming a quickfire half-century in the gold-medal clash at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The Indian opener reached his fifty in 20 balls but went on to finish with a sensational 61 off 28 deliveries.

Once again, Abhishek Sharma displayed his explosive T20 batting ability as he took the attack to Pakistan during India’s chase in the Asian Games 2026 final.

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The left-hander reached his fifty off just 20 balls, smacking seven sixes and three fours in an innings played at an incredible strike rate of 217.86. 

Abhishek Sharma Goes Berserk Against Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma wasted little time putting Pakistan under pressure, attacking the bowlers from the early stages of his innings.

The Indian opener repeatedly targeted anything short, using his strong back-foot game to clear the boundary. He also stepped down the pitch against the spinners and struck several clean sixes over the leg side and long-on.



His fifty came in spectacular fashion when he smashed Ahmed Daniyal over cover for a six in the sixth over. The shot took Abhishek to his 20-ball half-century and underlined the extraordinary pace of his innings.

By then, he had already struck six sixes, with Pakistan struggling to contain his aggressive strokeplay.

Abhishek Sharma’s 61-Run Blitz

Abhishek eventually finished with 61 runs from 28 balls, including three fours and seven sixes.

His innings came at a strike rate of 217.86, making it one of the most explosive knocks of the Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament.



The left-hander attacked multiple Pakistan bowlers, scoring 15 runs from six balls against Saim Ayub and 19 from eight balls against Ahmed Daniyal.

He also took 15 runs from seven deliveries against Arafat Minhas before the Pakistan spinner finally dismissed him.

Abhishek’s innings was particularly damaging during the powerplay, where he repeatedly found the boundary and helped India build momentum in the gold-medal clash.

Pakistan Finally Gets Abhishek Sharma

After surviving a couple of chances during his blistering knock, Abhishek was eventually dismissed by Arafat Minhas in the eighth over.

Minhas bowled a quicker delivery after spotting Abhishek charging down the pitch. The Indian batter swung across the line but missed the ball, allowing wicketkeeper Usman Khan to complete a straightforward stumping.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 61 off 28 balls, with his innings containing 3 fours and 7 sixes.

Despite his dismissal, the explosive knock had already given India significant momentum in the gold-medal final.

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Explosive Fifty vs Pakistan, Hits 7 Sixes in Asian Games Final | IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match

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