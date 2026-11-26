Abhishek Sharma Batting Highlights vs SL-A: Abhishek Sharma delivered an impressive batting performance in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final, smashing 78 runs off 63 deliveries against Sri Lanka A on Thursday, November 26. The left-handed opener struck 11 boundaries and a six, helping India A maintain a strong scoring rate in the knockout encounter in Doha.

Abhishek combined attacking strokeplay with calculated batting to build a crucial partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before joining hands with captain Tilak Varma. His innings came to an end in the 22nd over when Lahiru Samarakoon dismissed him, but not before he had helped India A cross the 150-run mark.

Not the usual Abhishek Sharma blitz, but a measured knock with a clear purpose. 🙌 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/SlrICCtKQ5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Batting Against Sri Lanka A

Abhishek started positively and wasted little time putting pressure on the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He opened his boundary account with a four against Garuka Sanketh in the second over before finding the ropes regularly against Ravindu Fernando and Lahiru Samarakoon.

The sweet sound of that connection 🤌 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/GkMOmnXDWh — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







The Indian opener showcased his aggressive approach against both pace and spin, using his strong wrists to find gaps through the off-side. He smashed two consecutive boundaries against Samarakoon in the fourth over before collecting another four against Fernando in the fifth over.

Abhishek continued to dominate the Sri Lankan bowlers, bringing up his half-century in the 14th over with a boundary through extra cover against Janith Liyanage. He reached the milestone in 48 deliveries and celebrated with a glove punch alongside his batting partner Tilak Varma.

Abhishek Sharma’s power is unmistakable, the destination: familiar. 💪 Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/EBJsEFfOTh — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







The left-hander also produced a spectacular slog-sweep against Wanuja Sahan in the 19th over, sending the delivery over midwicket for a six. He eventually departed in the 22nd over after scoring 78 off 63 balls.

Lahiru Samarakoon provided the breakthrough as Abhishek attempted a flat-batted drive against a delivery outside off-stump. However, the ball travelled straight to Janith Liyanage at long-off, who completed a comfortable catch.

Abhishek’s entertaining innings featured 11 fours and one six at a strike rate of 123.81.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Abhishek Sharma Give India A A Flying Start

Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided India A with an excellent start in the first semi-final. The opening pair stitched together an 80-run partnership off just 48 deliveries, putting the Sri Lankan bowling attack under considerable pressure during the powerplay.

Sooryavanshi contributed 40 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, before being dismissed by Janith Liyanage in the eighth over.

Following his dismissal, Abhishek continued to anchor the innings and built another important partnership with captain Tilak Varma. The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket before Samarakoon dismissed Abhishek.

Tilak subsequently joined Kumar Kushagra at the crease as India A continued to build towards a formidable total.

At the time of writing, India A had reached 187/2 in 28 overs. Tilak Varma was batting on 44 off 57 deliveries, while Kumar Kushagra had scored 14 off 21 balls. The duo had added 28 runs for the third wicket and would look to accelerate in the remaining overs to take India A towards a formidable total.