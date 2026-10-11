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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 18-ball fifty against West Indies in Indore, reaching 69 off just 30 deliveries with six fours and five sixes. His explosive knock also marked his eighth international T20 half-century in 20 balls or fewer, powering India’s rapid start.

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 20:07 IST

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational batting display in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore, racing to a half-century in just 18 balls. The Indian opener combined fearless hitting with remarkable timing to put the visitors under immediate pressure. At the time of writing, India had reached 125/4 in 10 overs, scoring at a run rate of 12.5 after West Indies opted to bowl first.

Abhishek’s explosive innings gave India the momentum after a relatively quiet start. The hosts managed only 11 runs in the first two overs before launching a remarkable counterattack, collecting 76 runs across the next four overs of the Powerplay. Abhishek led the charge with an array of boundaries and sixes, repeatedly finding gaps and clearing the infield with ease.

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Abhishek Sharma Brings Up Fifty in Just 18 Balls

The left-handed opener wasted little time settling into his innings, taking on West Indies spinner Roston Chase with aggressive strokeplay. After collecting a boundary through the cover region, Abhishek launched two sixes over the off-side, making full use of the space offered by the fielding restrictions.

He continued his assault against Shamar Springer, finding the boundary with lofted shots over cover and cover-point. The pressure intensified as Abhishek punished loose deliveries and exploited gaps in the field.

Shamar Joseph also came under attack, with Abhishek combining powerful hitting with clever placement. A pair of boundaries and a six helped him approach the milestone rapidly before he brought up his fifty in only 18 deliveries.

The achievement placed him alongside Quinton de Kock, who reached a 15-ball fifty against West Indies in 2023, and Tim David, who managed the feat in 16 balls in 2025, among the fastest half-centuries against the Caribbean side in T20Is.



Abhishek Sharma Achieves Remarkable T20I Milestone

Abhishek’s latest half-century also extended his remarkable record in the shortest format. This was the eighth occasion on which he reached 50 in 20 balls or fewer in T20 cricket at the international level. No other player has achieved the feat more than three times.

He eventually continued beyond the landmark, reaching 69 off 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 230. His innings provided India with a formidable platform despite the loss of wickets at the other end.

The knock was particularly significant after Abhishek had managed 110 runs across his first three innings of the 2026 West Indies tour, including this match, according to the supplied series statistics.

India Launch Fierce Counterattack in Indore

India’s acceleration transformed the innings after the opening two overs produced limited scoring. Abhishek’s aggression forced West Indies to adjust their bowling plans, while his ability to attack both pace and spin kept the scoring rate high.

With India at 125/4 after 10 overs at the time of writing, the hosts had built a powerful foundation for a potentially imposing total. Abhishek’s blistering fifty once again underlined his ability to change the course of a T20I with a short, explosive innings.

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WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma’s 18-Ball Fifty Sets West Indies Bowlers on Fire in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI, 3rd T20I

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