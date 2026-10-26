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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

PAK vs ENG 4th ODI: Pakistan scripted an extraordinary one-wicket victory over England in the fourth ODI in Lahore, thanks to a remarkable unbeaten century from Shadab Khan and an incredible last-wicket partnership with Haris Rauf. England appeared to have sealed the contest after reducing Pakistan to 154/9 while defending 242. However, Shadab's heroic knock and a dramatic DRS decision turned the game around, leaving England stunned. Here is how the unbelievable finish unfolded on Sunday (Oct 25).

WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here's What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here's What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 01:12 IST

PAK vs ENG 4th ODI: Pakistan scripted an extraordinary one-wicket victory over England in the fourth ODI in Lahore, thanks to a remarkable unbeaten century from Shadab Khan and an incredible last-wicket partnership with Haris Rauf. England appeared to have sealed the contest after reducing Pakistan to 154/9 while defending 242. However, Shadab’s heroic knock and a dramatic DRS decision turned the game around, leaving England stunned. Here is how the unbelievable finish unfolded on Sunday (Oct 25).

How Did Pakistan Beat England in the 4th ODI?

Chasing a target of 242, Pakistan found themselves on the verge of defeat after England’s bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. With nine wickets down and the required runs still mounting, Shadab Khan took responsibility and kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with a sensational innings.

Shadab remained unbeaten on 113 off 96 deliveries, registering his maiden ODI century and the highest individual score by a number eight batter in the format. At the other end, number 11 Haris Rauf contributed seven not out as the pair stitched together an unbroken 89-run stand for the final wicket, setting a new record for a last-wicket partnership in a successful ODI chase.

What Happened During the Dramatic DRS Decision?

The match reached an unbelievable climax when Shadab was given out lbw to Gus Atkinson on 97, with Pakistan still needing 21 runs. The players had even begun shaking hands before Shadab opted for a review, despite the seemingly desperate situation.

Replays revealed a faint inside edge, overturning the decision and giving Shadab another chance to finish the job. Soon after, Rauf struck debutant Henry Crocombe for a boundary to complete Pakistan’s astonishing victory with 17 balls remaining. The dramatic sequence turned what appeared to be an England win into one of Pakistan’s most memorable ODI finishes.

How Did England Lose Despite Ben Duckett’s Century?

England were bowled out for 241, with Ben Duckett top-scoring with 105 off 111 balls to register his fifth ODI century. Jamie Overton contributed 43, while Sam Curran made 42. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s impressive four-wicket haul for 46 runs restricted England to a total Pakistan eventually managed to chase down.

The defeat was another setback for Harry Brook’s side, who had also suffered a loss after conceding 430 runs to Sri Lanka three days earlier. Pakistan’s victory kept their hopes of reaching the ODI tri-series final alive, while England moved closer to elimination from the final race.

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WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Absolute Drama Unfolds as Pakistan Rise From Phoenix After Officially Losing But DRS Had Other Plans, Here’s What Happened | PAK vs ENG 4th ODI

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