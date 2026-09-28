WATCH VIDEO: Aedan Scipio’s Ankle-Length Dreadlocks Lead to TWO Red Cards in Antigua vs Anguilla | Here’s What Happened

The Concacaf Nations League 2026 match between Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla witnessed a peculiar moment when Aedan Scipio came off the bench. A couple of opposition players copped a red card and was sent off the match after Scipio came off the bench. Here’s why.

Concacaf Nations League 2026: What transpired after Aedan Scipio came off the bench

Scipio, who entered the playing field in the 69th minute of the match, is hard to miss, given his peculiar hairstyle of keeping long dreadlocks that extend to almost his ankle. With Antigua and Barbuda, ranked 162nd in the world by FIFA already leading the contest 5-0, Anguilla woukd have hoped that the 36-year-old’s arrival off the bench would lift them. The first incident occurred when Keon Greene was trying to wrestle the ball from the veteran footballer in his own penalty area and responded by grabbing Scopio’s long hair. The referee retaliated by sending off Greene.

Zápas Ligy národů Antigua a Barbuda – Anguilla. Hosté prohrávali 0:5, když se za ně v 69. minutě dostal na hřiště Aedan Scipio. A právě jeho dredy sahající téměř až k zemi přispěly k vyloučení dvou hráčů soupeře.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eaAVj8YF71 — Sporťák (@SportakCZ) September 27, 2026







The expectation was that his other teammates would have learned from it but that was not the case. With the match about to be done and dusted, Shalon Knight also grabbed Scopio’s hair to try and stop him as the referee sent off another footballer from Antigua and Barbuda.

Concacaf Nations League 2026: Aedan Scopio’s hair becomes talking point

While Antigua and Barbuda had netted all five goals in the first half, the talking point of the game centered around Scopio’s dreadlocks and the red cards it provoked.

Despite finding themselves two men down, Antigua and Barbuda achieved a commanding 5-0 win and the two red cards didn’t change the result. But the five goals were seemingly not the point under discussion.