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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane entertained viewers during the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle with a hilarious imitation of Ravi Shastri. Making his Test commentary debut, Rahane perfectly recreated Shastri’s voice and trademark mannerisms, leaving the studio panel and fans in splits during the live broadcast.

Watch Video: Ajinkya Steals Show With Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry During IND vs SL 1st Test
Watch Video: Ajinkya Steals Show With Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry During IND vs SL 1st Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 17:40 IST

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane entertained viewers during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle with a hilarious imitation of former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Rahane, who is making his Test commentary debut, showcased a lighter side of his personality with the mimicry, recreating Shastri’s familiar voice and energetic mannerisms during the live broadcast.

Ajinkya Rahane Mimics Ravi Shastri During IND vs SL Test

Rahane’s Ravi Shastri impression quickly became a talking point among viewers. The former India captain’s association with Shastri made the moment even more entertaining, as the two worked together during a successful period for Indian Test cricket. Shastri was part of the Indian team setup during the memorable 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia, when Rahane led the side for much of the series in Virat Kohli’s absence.

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Rahane Begins Test Commentary Career

Rahane has taken up a new role behind the microphone after a distinguished international career. Making his Test commentary debut with Sony Sports Network, the former India batter has offered analysis while also giving fans glimpses of his relaxed personality. His Shastri mimicry added a humorous touch to the broadcast from Galle.

India Beat Sri Lanka By 165 Runs in Galle Test

The light-hearted moment came on a memorable day for India, who defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar played a crucial role in the victory, finishing with 10 wickets in the match.

How India Sealed Victory Against Sri Lanka

India posted 462 in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring a century. Sri Lanka were subsequently bowled out for 284, despite useful contributions from Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella. India were dismissed for 193 in their second innings to set Sri Lanka a target of 372, but the hosts were unable to mount a serious chase.

Sonal Dinusha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 81, while a partnership involving Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinusha provided some resistance. However, India’s bowling attack maintained control to complete a convincing 165-run victory and take the lead in the two-match Test series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test
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WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test

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