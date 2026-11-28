Akash Deep 5 Wicket Haul Video: Akash Deep produced a brilliant bowling performance to claim a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the second Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian pacer picked up five wickets for 99 runs in 31.3 overs, helping India bowl out the hosts for 356 runs in their first innings.

Akash was India’s standout bowler and consistently troubled the New Zealand batters with his pace, movement and disciplined line and length. He dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra in quick succession before returning to pick up three more wickets. Watch the video of Akash Deep’s five-wicket haul below.

FIFER. FINALLY. 🔥 Akash Deep finally gets his fifth as New Zealand are bowled out for 356! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/ySzJp6RkHH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026







Akash Deep’s Five-Wicket Haul Against New Zealand

Akash Deep began his wicket-taking effort by dismissing Tom Latham, who had scored 59 runs off 128 deliveries. The Indian pacer bowled a good-length delivery from wide of the crease, forcing Latham to play at a ball that moved away and took the outside edge. Rishabh Pant completed a straightforward catch behind the stumps.

Two overs later, Akash struck again, removing Rachin Ravindra for a duck. The left-hander edged a delivery that came back with the angle before moving away off the seam, giving Pant another catch.

Akash then returned to dismiss Nathan Smith, who scored 26 runs off 45 balls. Smith attempted to work the delivery towards the leg side but got a leading edge that lobbed straight back to the bowler.

His fourth wicket came in the form of Kyle Jamieson. The Indian pacer bowled a short delivery, and Jamieson’s pull shot was brilliantly caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the deep. Jamieson departed after scoring 19 runs.

Akash completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Matt Henry for 19 runs. The New Zealand tailender attempted to play across the line but got a faint outside edge, which Pant safely collected behind the stumps.

Akash Deep’s Bowling Figures In IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Akash Deep finished New Zealand’s first innings with figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs, including eight maiden overs. He bowled with an economy rate of 3.10 and accounted for five of New Zealand’s 10 wickets.

It was his first five-wicket haul of the India tour of New Zealand 2026. He also moved to eight wickets in the series, having played two Tests and bowled 74.3 overs.

At the time of writing, New Zealand had been bowled out for 356 runs in 116.3 overs in their first innings. Tom Blundell top-scored with 89 runs off 211 deliveries, while Latham contributed 59 and Glenn Phillips scored 36.

In response, India were 111/5 after 36 overs and trailed New Zealand by 245 runs. Washington Sundar was batting on eight, while Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on five.

Jacob Duffy had picked up two wickets, while Kyle Jamieson had also claimed two scalps for New Zealand. Matt Henry had taken one wicket.