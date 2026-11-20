Akash Deep Bowling Highlights: Akash Deep produced an impressive bowling performance on Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington, picking up three crucial wickets to help restrict the hosts to 368. The Indian pacer dismissed Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson, with his delivery to send Phillips back to the pavilion emerging as the standout moment of his spell.

Akash finished with figures of 3/53 in 23 overs, including seven maidens, as he maintained pressure on the New Zealand batters. His ability to extract movement and generate awkward bounce troubled the opposition, particularly during the middle and final sessions of the innings.

Akash Deep Removes Rachin Ravindra To Give India Crucial Breakthrough

Akash Deep’s first breakthrough came when he dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 15 off 50 deliveries. Bowling the 20th over of New Zealand’s innings, the Indian pacer delivered a short-of-length ball outside off stump. Ravindra attempted to cut it but edged the delivery behind, where wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed a comfortable catch.

NZ in DEEP Trouble! 🚨 Akash Deep draws the false shot, Rachin Ravindra fails to make the most of his earlier escape! 💥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND https://t.co/ncE3INRcu3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026







The dismissal ended a 39-run partnership between Ravindra and Henry Nicholls and gave India some relief after the New Zealand batters had begun rebuilding their innings.

Akash continued to bowl disciplined lines and lengths, troubling both Nicholls and Glenn Phillips with deliveries that moved away from the left-hander and nipped back into the right-hander.

Akash Deep Cleans Up Glenn Phillips With Brilliant Delivery

Akash Deep produced his best delivery of the innings to dismiss Glenn Phillips, who had already scored a magnificent 118 off 216 balls.

During the 94th over, Akash came closer to the stumps and bowled a short-of-length delivery around off stump. The ball initially appeared to be heading towards Phillips before moving away sharply. The New Zealand batter covered the original line but was beaten by the movement, with the delivery crashing into the top of off stump.

Nothing Phillips could do about that one! 😮‍💨 Akash Deep produces an absolute beauty to knock over Glenn Phillips for 118. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/12l1EVcxFu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026







Akash celebrated with a punch in the air before pointing towards the heavens. Phillips also acknowledged the quality of the delivery with a nod as he walked back to the pavilion.

The wicket ended a massive 216-run sixth-wicket partnership between Phillips and Nicholls, which had put New Zealand in a commanding position.

Akash Deep Dismisses Kyle Jamieson With Fiery Short Ball

Akash claimed his third wicket in the 116th over, producing another sharp delivery to surprise Kyle Jamieson.

The Indian pacer bowled a short ball at around 139 kmph, which climbed sharply towards Jamieson. The New Zealand all-rounder was caught by surprise, took his eyes off the ball and could only manage a glove that lobbed towards second slip. KL Rahul completed the catch to send Jamieson back for 11.

CAUGHT BY SURPRISE! 🤯 Akash Deep gets one to rear up sharply, Jamieson had no answer! ⚡ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/O6ojZJ8rKR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026







Akash finished with 3/53 from 23 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowling attack with four wickets. Anshul Kamboj also picked up two scalps as New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in 121 overs.

Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 deliveries, while Phillips’ 118 helped the hosts recover from 70/5.

India began their first-innings reply with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease. At the time of writing, the visitors were 81/0 after 21 overs, with Jaiswal batting on 43 and Rahul unbeaten on 36.