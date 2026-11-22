Akash Deep Sixes Video: Akash Deep surprised everyone with a quickfire cameo against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian fast bowler smashed two consecutive sixes off Glenn Phillips, scoring 13 runs off just five deliveries at a remarkable strike rate of 260.00.

India enjoyed a dominant batting performance in their first innings, piling up 720/9 before declaring with a massive 352-run lead. While the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel made significant contributions, Akash Deep added some late fireworks with his fearless approach against the New Zealand spinner.

Two towering sixes from Akash Deep that had the grass banks watching closely! 💥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/6Y8yPjTdYB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Akash Deep Smashes Two Consecutive Sixes Off Glenn Phillips

Akash Deep walked out to bat after Washington Sundar’s dismissal, with India already in a commanding position. The fast bowler wasted little time settling in and made his intentions clear against Glenn Phillips in the 163rd over.

On the first delivery he faced from Phillips, Akash Deep spotted a flighted delivery and launched it towards wide long-on. He connected well with the ball, sending it comfortably over the boundary for a six.

The Indian pacer followed it up with another maximum off the very next delivery. This time, Phillips bowled a delivery that was not quite in the slot, but Akash Deep used his reach to heave it towards cow corner. The ball sailed over the boundary once again, leaving the New Zealand fielders watching.

The two consecutive sixes brought 12 runs off the first two balls of the over. Even Phillips acknowledged the effort with a sporting gesture after Akash Deep’s second maximum.

How Did Akash Deep Get Dismissed Against New Zealand?

Akash Deep attempted another big shot on the fourth delivery of the over but failed to connect properly. Phillips tossed the ball up once again, and the Indian batter swung hard, only to send it high into the air.

Tom Latham moved in from deep mid-wicket and completed a comfortable catch, ending Akash Deep’s entertaining cameo. He departed for 13 off five balls, with two sixes to his name.

Glenn Phillips picked up his third wicket of the innings as India were reduced to 696/8. India eventually declared at 720/9, taking a substantial first-innings lead of 352 runs.