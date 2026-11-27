Akash Deep Two Wickets Video: Akash Deep gave India two crucial breakthroughs with a sensational spell of fast bowling against New Zealand in the second Test. The right-arm pacer showcased his ability to generate movement off the surface, troubling the New Zealand batters with deliveries that consistently challenged their outside edges.

The Indian pacer first dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the 42nd over of the innings. Bowling from wide of the crease, Akash delivered a good-length ball around off stump that angled into Latham before holding its line. The left-handed batter attempted to defend it but could only manage a fine outside edge, which was comfortably caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Latham departed after scoring 59 runs off 128 deliveries, including six boundaries. The dismissal ended his 77-run second-wicket partnership with Henry Nicholls.

Akash Deep struck again in the 44th over, producing another excellent delivery to dismiss Rachin Ravindra for a duck. Bowling from around the wicket, he got the ball to come in with the angle before moving away off the seam. Ravindra attempted to defend but edged it straight into the hands of Pant behind the stumps.

Latham had his share of luck, but there was no surviving this peach from Akash Deep. 🎯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/wzKyxrT3ik — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026







Akash Deep Removes Tom Latham And Rachin Ravindra In Quick Succession

The two wickets came at a crucial stage for India as New Zealand had looked comfortable at 110/2 before Akash Deep removed Latham and Ravindra in successive overs.

The pacer also maintained consistent pressure with his disciplined line and length, forcing the New Zealand batters to play cautiously. His ability to extract movement from the Hagley Oval surface made him one of India’s most effective bowlers on Day 1.

Akash Deep’s dismissal of Latham was particularly important as the New Zealand captain had spent more than two hours at the crease and was looking well-set for a bigger score.

Rachin Ravindra sent packing for a duck! 🪿 Akash Deep bowls an absolute beauty to pick up his second. 🎯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/KyYcRc4uBy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026







Akash Deep’s Impressive Bowling Figures Against New Zealand

Akash Deep continued to trouble the New Zealand batters with his pace and accuracy throughout the innings. He regularly clocked speeds between 135 and 139 kmph and extracted movement both ways.

At the time of writing, Akash Deep had figures of 2/45 in 17 overs, including six maiden overs. He had bowled 76 dot balls and maintained an impressive economy rate of 2.65.

His two wickets included the dismissals of Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra, while he also troubled Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell during their respective stays at the crease.

At the time of writing, New Zealand had reached 190/5 in 67 overs in their first innings on Day 1 of the Christchurch Test.

Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 33 off 61 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips was batting on four off 12 balls. Daryl Mitchell was the latest batter to depart after scoring 31 runs off 74 deliveries, with Washington Sundar claiming his wicket.