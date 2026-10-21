WATCH VIDEO: Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty In Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly missed a penalty game in the decisive Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match against Neom SC on October 20, Tuesday at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Ronaldo hid his face with his hands after fluffing the chance.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty chance but Al Nassr sneak victory

The penalty chance came in the first-half stoppage when he shot a spot-kick wide in the first-half stoppage time as Neom defender Al Dossary committed a foul by bringing down Joao Felix in the box. However, the penalty chance went begging, denying Al Nassr a lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo 😂😂! Just missed the penalty! 🤣 #AlNassr https://t.co/uGl1qvrqfs — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) October 20, 2026







However, it was also Felix, who scored the only goal for the match, netting it in the 61st minute of the game to give Al Nassr their seventh victory of the season. The win has lifted them to the third spot in the Saudi Pro League table, three points short of table-toppers Al Qadsiah with a game in hand.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portuguese Football Federation for 30 days

It was also the first match for the 41-year-old since the Portuguese Football Federation announced a suspension of 30 days and fined a massive amount of €255 ($285.90) for leaving the national team’s camp abruptly during the Nations League 2026-27. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger quit the camp following reportedly a dispute with manager Jorge Jesus. According to ESPN, the veteran footballer had accused Jesus of breaking promises over his playing time, having been promised of playing but left on the bench in the fixture against Norway.

The fine was the maximum amount allowed by the federation after taking some of the mitigating circumstances into account. The federation stressed that Ronaldo’s confession and clean disciplinary record was enough for them announce a reduced punishment. Nevertheless, if the suspension time remains backdated to the time of the provisional ruling, Ronaldo will be available for selection when Portugal face Denmark again on November 15 at the Braga Municipal Stadium.

Ronaldo is still the top goal-scorer for Al Nassr, netting 134 of them in 158 appearances. Furthermore, he has 981 career goals, including the international ones.