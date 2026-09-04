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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

Alexander Zverev survived another major scare at the 2026 US Open as the top seed defeated France's Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 in a marathon second-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday (Sep 4). The French Open champion needed four hours and 33 minutes to secure his place in the third round, with the match finishing at 2:15 a.m. local time. Zverev later appeared shirtless on camera after the exhausting battle, having once again shown his resilience under pressure.

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash
Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 12:53 IST

Alexander Zverev survived another major scare at the 2026 US Open as the top seed defeated France’s Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 in a marathon second-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday (Sep 4). The French Open champion needed four hours and 33 minutes to secure his place in the third round, with the match finishing at 2:15 a.m. local time. Zverev later appeared shirtless on camera after the exhausting battle, having once again shown his resilience under pressure.

Alexander Zverev vs Quentin Halys US Open 2026 Match Highlights

After the win, Zverev was seen going shirtless as he made rounds on the internet. Tennis fans were quick to notice the move as he caught attention after a ruthless contest on Thursday evening. Zverev took the opening set after securing a solitary break, but world No. 52 Halys responded strongly in the second to level the match. The Frenchman then opened up a 4-1 advantage in the third set, leaving Zverev in serious trouble. However, the German fought back to force a tiebreak and eventually moved ahead by winning the set.

Halys refused to give up and claimed the fourth-set tiebreak to force a decider. Zverev then regained his composure in the fifth set, building a 4-2 lead before completing the hard-fought victory at 6-3.

Zverev Admits Performance Was Not Good

Speaking on court after the four-hour, 33-minute contest, Zverev admitted that he was not satisfied with his performance but stressed that winning was the most important thing. The German said his physical preparation helped him stay competitive during the difficult moments and expressed hope that his level would improve as the tournament progresses.

Alexander Zverev’s US Open 2026 Campaign

Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, is competing as the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. However, his route to the third round has already been challenging, with the German also being pushed by Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match.

The 29-year-old will now face 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo in the third round as he continues his bid for a maiden US Open title. Despite the back-to-back scares, Zverev remains alive in New York and will look to raise his level in the next round.

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Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash
Tags: US Open 2026

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Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

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Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash
Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash
Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash
Watch Video: Alexander Zverev Goes Shirtless on Camera After US Open No.1 Seed Survives Scare in Close Five-Setter Clash

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