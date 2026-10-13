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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy

WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy

Anaya Bangar trains with Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan in Mumbai amid the WBBL participation controversy. Cricket Australia has cleared her for community and Premier Cricket, while eligibility for elite women's cricket remains under scrutiny ahead of a potential March 2027 return.

Anaya Bangar and Sarfaraz Khan in frame. Image Credit: X
Anaya Bangar and Sarfaraz Khan in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:43 IST

Former Mumbai age-group cricketer Anaya Bangar has returned to the cricket nets, sharing the spotlight with India batter Sarfaraz Khan as she continues preparing for a comeback to competitive cricket. The training footage has drawn attention amid the ongoing debate surrounding her potential participation in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s daughter and a former India batting coach, had represented Mumbai’s age-group teams with Sarfaraz and his elder brother Musheer Khan. The new training session confirms her ongoing journey in trying to establish herself in women’s cricket in Australia.

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Official clearance to play at community level after Cricket Australia’s approval has sparked debate about whether she should be allowed to join the women’s elite.

Anaya Bangar Shares Nets With Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan




Musheer, Sarfaraz’s younger brother, and Naushad Khan, their father, attended the training in Mumbai. Naushad Khan has mentored and shaped the careers of the brothers. This video also shows Bangar back with some of those she already knew.

What Is the WBBL Participation Controversy?

Cricket Australia’s waiver permits Bangar to play women’s community cricket as well as Premier Cricket, but not for WBBL. As per the governing body’s elite cricket regulation, she is required to keep her serum testosterone below the level of 10 nmol/L for 12 months continuously.

According to reports, March 2027 is identified as the date from which she can be considered for her return to elite women’s cricket based on additional testing and achieving other criteria set out. Bangar said she hopes to make her mark in club cricket before trying to make her mark in the WBBL.

Marizanne Kapp Goes After Anaya Bangar

The decision has divided opinion within the cricket fraternity. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp publicly criticised Cricket Australia’s decision, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.” Bangar then responded to her critics, urging them to educate themselves about the subject and reiterating that she was following the governing body’s guidelines.

Also Read: Shafali Verma Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month September 2026 After Asia Cup and Asian Games Heroics

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WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy
Tags: Anaya BangarMusheer Khansarfaraz khan

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WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy

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WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy
WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy
WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy
WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy
WATCH VIDEO: Anaya Bangar Trains With Sarfaraz Khan Amid WBBL Participation Controversy

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