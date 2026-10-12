LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

South African speedster Anrich Nortje castled Australian opener Nic Maddinson comprehensively on Day 4 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban.

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:56 IST

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 4: South African speedster Anrich Nortje castled Australian opener Nic Maddinson comprehensively on Day 4 of the first Test at the Kingsmead in Durban. The left-handed batter was unable to keep the thunderbolt from the tearaway pacer as the stumps were all over the place. A video of the same surfaced on social media on October 12, Monday.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 4: Anrich Nortje halts Nic Maddinson’s charge

The dismissal came in the 11th over of the innings as Proteas captain Temba Bavuma introduced Nortje to bowl for the first time in the second dig. The 32-year-old went around the wicket and targeted the base of the stumps. Maddinson’s feet was stoic and went nowhere due to which the ball breached through the defences comfortably and dismantled the stumps.

You Might Be Interested In

Maddinson, who made a 33-ball duck in the first innings, looked a lot more proactive in the second, playing his shots at will and getting boundaries. An extended stay from the southpaw could have cost South Africa more runs.

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 4: Australia’s lead passes 250 as South Africa set for a stiff run-chase

Meanwhile, Australia’s current lead has passed 250, meaning the home side have a reasonably stiff fourth-innings chase on their hands. Travis Head was the first to depart, dismissed by Marco Jansen for 11, while Steve Smith was the latest to perish for 27. Smith, batting on 27, went for the big shot against Simon Harmer but holed out to Jansen at long-on as the lanky left-arm seamer took the catch at the second attempt. Marnus Labuschagne was the latest to perish as Keshav Maharaj got the better of him for 37, the same score he made in the first innings.

South Africa’s top-scorer was David Bedingham, who made 49 as Australia’s pace trio bowled well collectively. While Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two each, Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was equally effective with a couple of important scalps. The hosts fought valiantly but still conceded a sizeable lead of 106. Notably, the highest run-chase at the Kingsmead is of 340.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test
Tags: Anrich NortjeAustralia national cricket teamNic Maddinsonsa vs aussouth africa national cricket team

RELATED News

Formula 1: Indian F1 Fan Charged Could Face Jail Time For Criminal Trespass at Singapore GP 2026 — Report

‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

“I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: “India-Pakistan Flavour Will Be Missed”, Says Indian Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

LATEST NEWS

Ranabaali Villain Has A Real-Life Connection: Who Was Sir Richard Temple, The British Officer Behind The Character?

Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: “India-Pakistan Flavour Will Be Missed”, Says Indian Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist

Viral Video: Man Stripped, Tied Up And Paraded On Road Over Suspicion Of Misbehaving With Woman In Puri; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Minors

Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

Caught On Camera: Woman Thrashes Child In Busy Market In UP’s Baghpat, Police Launch Probe; Watch Here

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje Cleans Up Nic Maddinson With A Thunderbolt On Day 4 Of SA vs AUS 1st Test

QUICK LINKS