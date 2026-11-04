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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Anshul Kamboj Bowling vs New Zealand: Anshul Kamboj made a big impact in the first ODI against New Zealand, producing a bizarre dismissal to send Mitchell Santner packing before Nathan Smith fell to a stunning Virat Kohli catch. The Indian pacer combined accuracy with timely breakthroughs to trouble the hosts. Watch the video of Kamboj’s impressive spell.

WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:18 IST

Anshul Kamboj Bowling vs New Zealand: Anshul Kamboj delivered a disciplined bowling performance in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland, claiming two crucial wickets while keeping the scoring rate under control. The Indian pacer dismissed Mitchell Santner with a bizarre delivery before producing a wicket maiden to remove Nathan Smith, with Virat Kohli completing a stunning catch at second slip. Watch the video of Kamboj’s impressive spell.

Kamboj finished with figures of 2/22 in 10 overs, including two maiden overs, as New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. His economy rate of 2.20 made him one of India’s most economical bowlers on the day.

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Anshul Kamboj’s Bizarre Delivery Sends Mitchell Santner Packing

Kamboj broke through in the 27th over, dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for four off 16 deliveries. Bowling at around 134 kmph, the Indian pacer delivered a full ball that moved into the left-hander. Santner attempted to push it towards the off side but managed an inside edge.



In an unusual sequence, the ball travelled between Santner’s legs and appeared to change direction after pitching before crashing into the stumps. The dismissal left the New Zealand captain stunned as the hosts slipped further into trouble at 113/6.

Kamboj’s breakthrough was particularly important as Santner and Glenn Phillips were attempting to rebuild the innings following the earlier wickets.

Virat Kohli’s Stunning Catch Completes Kamboj’s Double Strike

Kamboj struck again in the 29th over, removing Nathan Smith for just one run off nine deliveries. The pacer bowled a full delivery outside off stump, tempting Smith into an expansive drive.

The New Zealand batter edged the ball towards second slip, where Kohli dived low to his right and grabbed a spectacular one-handed catch inches above the ground. The third umpire checked the catch before confirming the dismissal.



Kamboj finished his spell with two wickets for 22 runs, conceding just one extra through a wide. He consistently troubled the batters with deliveries around 130–139 kmph, combining a disciplined line and length with movement off the pitch.

New Zealand Bowled Out For 185 Against India

New Zealand managed 185 runs before being dismissed in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38, while Blair Tickner struck 34 off 23 balls late in the innings.

Arshdeep Singh led India’s attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three. Kamboj’s economical spell and two timely breakthroughs helped restrict the hosts to a modest total.

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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces Double Strike As Virat Kohli Takes A Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Catch Against | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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