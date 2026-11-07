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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Anshul Kamboj Bowling Video: Anshul Kamboj made an instant impact in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, dismissing Henry Nicholls with a clever delivery in his very first over. The Indian pacer breached the left-hander’s defence to claim a crucial breakthrough in Wellington. Watch the wicket and relive the dismissal.

WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 10:39 IST

Anshul Kamboj Bowling Video: India’s Anshul Kamboj made an immediate impact with the ball in the second ODI against New Zealand, dismissing Henry Nicholls in his very first over. The Indian pacer produced a delivery that sneaked past the batter’s defence and crashed into the stumps, handing India their third breakthrough in Wellington.

Anshul Kamboj wasted little time in making his presence felt after being introduced into the attack during the second ODI between India and New Zealand at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The right-arm pacer struck in his opening over, removing left-handed batter Henry Nicholls to further strengthen India’s grip on the contest.

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With India opting to bowl first in the 47-over encounter, the Indian bowlers made excellent use of the conditions. After Auqib Nabi dismissed both New Zealand openers, Kamboj joined the wicket-taking party by producing a crucial breakthrough in the ninth over of the innings.



Anshul Kamboj Bowled Henry Nicholls With A Beauty 

The dismissal came on the fifth delivery of Kamboj’s first over. The pacer shortened his length and got the ball to move back into Nicholls, who attempted to deal with the delivery while moving across his crease.

However, the New Zealand batter could not control the bounce. The ball took an inside edge, struck his boot and trickled back towards the stumps before dislodging the base of the off stump.

Nicholls was dismissed for 11 off 26 deliveries, with Kamboj picking up his first wicket of the match. The breakthrough reduced New Zealand to 23/3 in 8.4 overs, leaving the hosts in considerable trouble during the early stages of their innings.

Kamboj’s ability to extract movement from the surface made the delivery particularly difficult for Nicholls to negotiate, as India continued to dominate with the ball.

Anshul Kamboj’s Bowling Figures 

Kamboj continued to bowl an economical spell after his early breakthrough, keeping the New Zealand batters under pressure and restricting their scoring opportunities.

At the time of writing, the Indian pacer had figures of 1/18 from six overs, maintaining an economy rate of 3.00. He had also delivered 23 dot balls, highlighting his control and consistency.

New Zealand were struggling at 73/5 after 25 overs at the time of writing. Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar had also claimed two wickets apiece, while Kamboj accounted for Nicholls.

Daryl Mitchell was batting on 33, with captain Mitchell Santner unbeaten on 10 as the pair attempted to rebuild the New Zealand innings.

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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Anshul Kamboj Produces First-Over Magic, Sends Henry Nicholls’ Stumps Flying | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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