Tom Blundell Wicket Video: Anshul Kamboj and Rishabh Pant combined to produce a crucial breakthrough for India on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The Indian pacer was confident about an outside edge against Tom Blundell, while Pant’s alertness behind the stumps and Shubman Gill’s decision to review helped India overturn the initial on-field call. Blundell eventually departed for 15 after a successful DRS review.

New Zealand were struggling at 176/5 in their second innings when the incident unfolded at the Basin Reserve. With India looking to wrap up the innings and push for a victory, Kamboj delivered a timely breakthrough just three overs before the second new ball became available.

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Anshul Kamboj Gets Tom Blundell’s Wicket After Successful DRS Review

The dismissal took place during the 77th over when Kamboj continued probing around the off-stump channel. Blundell attempted to defend a delivery that kept slightly low, but his bat was marginally away from his body.

The ball appeared to take a faint outside edge before travelling towards Pant. The Indian wicketkeeper stayed low and completed an excellent catch, immediately looking confident about the dismissal.

However, the on-field decision did not go India’s way initially. Kamboj remained convinced that he had found the edge, and Pant’s confidence further encouraged the Indian team to consider a review.

Captain Gill eventually opted for DRS, and the technology confirmed a spike on the SONIC UltraEdge, indicating contact between the bat and ball.

The decision was overturned, leaving Blundell visibly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion. He scored 15 off 54 deliveries, including one boundary.

India Move Closer To Victory As New Zealand Lose Fifth Wicket

Blundell’s dismissal reduced New Zealand to 176/5, putting India in a stronger position during the final session of the Test.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 228/5 after 109.2 overs in their second innings, still trailing India by 124 runs. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 43, while Glenn Phillips was batting on 21.

Kamboj had figures of 1/45 from 22 overs, while Prasidh Krishna had picked up two wickets for 22 runs. Jasprit Bumrah had also claimed one wicket.

India had declared their first innings at 720/9 after New Zealand were bowled out for 368. The visitors were now looking to capitalise on their substantial lead and secure a result in the series opener.