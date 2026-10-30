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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Arshdeep Singh 150 T20I Wickets: Arshdeep Singh etched his name in Indian cricket history during the fourth T20I against New Zealand, becoming the first Indian to claim 150 T20I wickets. The milestone also brought multiple records, including a new calendar-year benchmark, as the left-arm pacer continued his remarkable run in international cricket.

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 15:33 IST

Arshdeep Singh 150 T20I Wickets: India pacer Arshdeep Singh scripted history during the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in men’s T20 internationals. The left-arm pacer reached the landmark by dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the 19th over, adding another milestone to his growing list of achievements.

Arshdeep’s latest feat also placed him among the fastest bowlers to reach 150 T20I wickets in terms of deliveries bowled. He achieved the milestone in just 2,143 balls, while also becoming the quickest bowler to reach the landmark in terms of days since his T20I debut. The Indian pacer finished with figures of 1/38 as New Zealand posted 259/7 in 20 overs.

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Arshdeep Singh Claims Historic 150th T20I Wicket

The landmark moment arrived in the 19th over when Arshdeep bowled a full delivery outside off stump to Santner. The New Zealand captain reached out to play an aggressive lofted drive but failed to get the desired connection, slicing the ball towards sweeper cover.

Nitish Kumar Reddy positioned himself near the boundary and completed a well-judged catch to send Santner back for five off six deliveries. The dismissal gave Arshdeep his 150th T20I wicket, making him the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone.



Arshdeep Among Fastest To 150 T20I Wickets In Terms Of Balls

Arshdeep reached 150 T20I wickets in 2,143 balls, making him the third-fastest bowler to achieve the milestone in terms of deliveries bowled. Wanindu Hasaranga leads the list with 2,035 balls, followed by Rashid Khan, who took 2,098 balls.

The Indian pacer also became the fastest fast bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who took 2,532 balls.

Arshdeep achieved the milestone just 1,577 days after making his T20I debut, the quickest by any bowler. He surpassed Hasaranga’s previous mark of 2,325 days, underlining the speed of his rise in international cricket.



Arshdeep Sets New Record For Most T20I Wickets In A Calendar Year

The fourth T20I milestone also came amid a remarkable year for Arshdeep. With his wicket against Santner, he took his tally to 40 T20I wickets in 2026, setting a new record for the most wickets by a bowler representing a Full Member side in a calendar year.

Arshdeep moved past Ireland’s Josh Little, who claimed 39 wickets in 2022. Hasaranga follows with 38 wickets in 2024, while former India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 37 wickets in 2022.

Arshdeep Singh Finishes With 1/38 As New Zealand Post 259

Arshdeep returned figures of 1/38 in four overs at an economy rate of 9.50, making him the only Indian bowler to concede fewer than 10 runs per over in the innings. He also bowled seven dot balls, although five wides added to his tally.

Mayank Yadav picked up three wickets for 48 runs, while Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel claimed one wicket each. New Zealand’s total was powered by Glenn Phillips’ 107 off 49 balls and Michael Bracewell’s explosive 65 off 25 deliveries.

Despite the huge total at Eden Park, the fourth T20I will be remembered for Arshdeep’s historic achievement, as the Indian left-arm pacer reached 150 T20I wickets and added multiple records to his name.

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Bags Historic 150th T20I Wicket, Sends Mitchell Santner Packing Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

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