WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Gets Tim Seifert With A Smart Bowling Masterclass | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Arshdeep Singh Bowling Highlights: Arshdeep Singh provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing Tim Seifert in the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. Seifert was caught by Tilak Varma for seven off six balls as India struck early after opting to bowl first.

New Zealand lost their first wicket in the second over when Arshdeep Singh broke the opening partnership. Seifert, who had already smashed a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the opening over, attempted to attack the left-arm pacer but failed to connect cleanly.

Went for the big one. Got the edge. Arshdeep makes it count!💥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZVIND https://t.co/v6WjZTrydr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026







Arshdeep Singh Removes Tim Seifert

Arshdeep bowled a hard-length delivery angling across the right-handed batter. Seifert shaped to slog the ball towards the leg side but got it off the bottom half of his bat. The ball went high towards cover, where Tilak Varma settled underneath it and completed a comfortable catch.

Seifert departed for seven off six deliveries, including one six, leaving New Zealand at 9/1 after 1.3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh Finishes Opening Over With 1/3

The dismissal gave India an important early breakthrough as captain Shreyas Iyer opted to field after winning the toss. Arshdeep followed up the wicket with disciplined bowling, beating Daryl Mitchell’s outside edge with a delivery that moved away before conceding just three runs in his opening over.

The left-arm pacer finished his first over with figures of 1/3, putting early pressure on New Zealand’s top order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for India, conceding eight runs in the first over, including Seifert’s six. Bhuvneshwar then struck in the third over, dismissing Daryl Mitchell for six off five balls, with Tilak Varma taking another catch.

New Zealand were reduced to 18/2 after three overs. At the time of writing, Finn Allen was batting on five off seven balls as New Zealand looked to rebuild after losing two wickets early in the innings.