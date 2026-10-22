WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Strikes In 100th T20I As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Stunning Catch | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Arshdeep Singh 100th T20I: Arshdeep Singh marked his 100th T20I appearance for India by dismissing Daryl Mitchell in the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a well-judged catch at short third man as Arshdeep broke a 42-run partnership. New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs.







Arshdeep Singh Gets Daryl Mitchell In His 100th T20I

Arshdeep Singh made his presence felt in his landmark 100th T20I appearance, removing the dangerous Daryl Mitchell during India’s opening match of the New Zealand tour on Thursday. The left-arm pacer returned to the attack in the 13th over and struck with his second delivery to end Mitchell’s innings.

Arshdeep bowled a short ball at around 131 kmph, angling it across the right-handed batter. Mitchell attempted to pull the delivery over midwicket but could not control the shot, getting a top edge that sent the ball high into the air.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, stationed at short third man, kept his eyes on the swirling ball and completed the catch safely. Mitchell departed for 28 off 19 balls, including two fours and a six, giving India a crucial breakthrough after a 42-run partnership with Glenn Phillips.

The wicket came at 122/3 in 12.1 overs, with New Zealand looking to accelerate after losing Finn Allen and Tim Seifert earlier in the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes The Catch

The dismissal showcased the importance of sharp fielding, with Bhuvneshwar holding his position and settling underneath Mitchell’s top edge. Arshdeep’s timely breakthrough also ended Mitchell’s attempt to build momentum alongside Phillips, who continued to attack after the wicket.

The moment was particularly significant for Arshdeep, who reached the milestone of 100 T20I appearances for India in the series opener. Despite the challenging conditions for the Indian bowling attack, he managed to claim one wicket in his four-over spell.

Arshdeep Singh’s Bowling Figures Against New Zealand

Arshdeep finished with figures of 1/45 from four overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.20. He bowled four dot balls and conceded two wides.

The pacer also played a role in the run-out of Bevon Jacobs later in the innings. In the 18th over, Jacobs attempted a quick single after Glenn Phillips jammed a yorker onto his feet. Arshdeep moved across, covered the ground and kicked the ball onto the stumps, with the third umpire ruling Jacobs short of his crease.

Jacobs was run out for 31 off 16 deliveries, including three sixes, at 195/4 in 17.3 overs.

Glenn Phillips Powers New Zealand To 225/4

New Zealand finished their 20 overs at 225/4, setting India a target of 226. Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, striking eight fours and three sixes. Finn Allen contributed 45 off 24 deliveries, while Jacobs added a quickfire 31.

For India, Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel also claimed one wicket each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished wicketless despite taking the new ball. Arshdeep’s dismissal of Mitchell proved an important moment in the innings, but Phillips’ late acceleration helped New Zealand post a formidable total at Hagley Oval.