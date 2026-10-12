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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/44, dismissing Shai Hope, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford as India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in Indore. His stunning yorker to bowl Rutherford proved decisive, helping India defend 223, secure a 2-1 series lead and earn him the Player of the Match award.

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 00:34 IST

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh delivered a decisive bowling performance, claiming three wickets as India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The left-arm pacer dismissed Shai Hope, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford to finish with figures of 3/44, helping India defend their total of 223 and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Arshdeep’s most crucial moment came in the 18th over, when he produced a pinpoint yorker to dismiss Rutherford and swing the contest firmly in India’s favour.

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Arshdeep Singh Removes Shai Hope Early

Arshdeep made an immediate impact in the West Indies innings by dismissing captain Shai Hope in the second over. Hope attempted to launch a delivery towards the leg side but missed as the ball moved back in and struck the middle stump. The opener departed for five off five balls, giving India an early breakthrough.

However, Arshdeep endured an expensive third over, conceding 19 runs as Shimron Hetmyer and Kamil Pooran attacked. Hetmyer struck two fours and a six, while Pooran also cleared the boundary as West Indies looked to accelerate.



Arshdeep Singh’s Double Strike in the 18th Over

After West Indies rebuilt through Pooran and Hetmyer, Arshdeep returned to deliver two crucial blows in the 18th over. First, he dismissed Keemo Paul, who attempted to hit a yorker towards deep extra cover but miscued the shot. Tilak Varma settled under the ball at long-off to complete the catch, leaving West Indies six wickets down.



The left-arm pacer then produced the defining delivery of the match. Arshdeep fired in a pinpoint yorker that tailed into Sherfane Rutherford, sneaking past the batter’s inside edge and crashing into the middle stump. Rutherford departed for 32 off 20 balls, having struck two fours and two sixes.

The dismissal proved pivotal as West Indies needed a late surge to keep pace with India’s imposing target.

India Take 2-1 Lead in the T20I Series

Arshdeep finished with 3/44 from four overs, while Naman Dhir claimed two wickets. Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one wicket each as West Indies were restricted to 209/7 in their 20 overs.

Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off 11 balls, featuring four sixes, threatened to create a late twist, but India held on for a 14-run victory. Arshdeep’s three-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award as India moved ahead 2-1 in the five-match series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights
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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s All 3 Wickets vs West Indies in 3rd T20I | IND vs WI Highlights

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