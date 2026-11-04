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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

Arshdeep Singh 4 Wickets vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh produced a fiery bowling display to put India in control against New Zealand in the opening ODI. The left-arm pacer struck at crucial moments, dismantling the hosts’ batting order with four wickets. Watch the video to relive his key dismissals and see how India restricted New Zealand.

WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 11:29 IST

Arshdeep Singh 4 Wickets vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets for India against New Zealand in the ODI. The left-arm pacer dismissed Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson as India bowled out the hosts for 185. Watch the video of his bowling performance.

Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl. Arshdeep struck early by removing Young in the fifth over and returned at important stages to disrupt New Zealand’s batting.

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Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj picked up two as the hosts were dismissed in 40.2 overs.



Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Will Young And Henry Nicholls

Arshdeep troubled the New Zealand batters. Young struck a boundary but fell in the fifth over while attempting a pull shot. The delivery took the top edge, and Shreyas Iyer completed the catch to make it 22.

Arshdeep removed Henry Nicholls in the ninth over. The left-hander attempted to pull a short delivery but hit it straight to Naman Dhir at mid-wicket. The catch left New Zealand at 40/2.



Arshdeep Singh Removes Glenn Phillips And Kyle Jamieson

Arshdeep returned to break New Zealand’s attempt to rebuild through Glenn Phillips. In the 36th over, Phillips attacked a full delivery outside off but failed to get elevation. Shreyas Iyer caught him at mid-off, ending his innings on 30 off 51 balls.



The pacer struck again in the 32nd over, dismissing Kyle Jamieson for one. Jamieson pushed at a short-of-length delivery and offered a catch to Virat Kohli at cover. Arshdeep’s fourth wicket left New Zealand at 131/8.



Arshdeep Singh Finishes With 4/70 As New Zealand All Out For 185

Arshdeep finished his 10 overs with figures of 4/70, including 38 dot balls, at an economy rate of 7.00. Blair Tickner attacked him in the 38th over, hitting three sixes and taking 23 runs.

Tickner scored 34 off 23 deliveries, while Jacob Duffy remained unbeaten on 15. Gurnoor Brar dismissed Tickner to end New Zealand’s innings at 185 in 40.2 overs.



Brar finished with three wickets for 44 runs, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two for 22. Arshdeep’s four-wicket haul was India’s standout bowling effort. India need 186 runs to win the ODI and take an early lead in the three-match series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ
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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

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