WATCH VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh’s Fiery Spell Leaves New Zealand Reeling As India Bowl Hosts Out For 185 | IND vs NZ

Arshdeep Singh 4 Wickets vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets for India against New Zealand in the ODI. The left-arm pacer dismissed Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson as India bowled out the hosts for 185. Watch the video of his bowling performance.

Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl. Arshdeep struck early by removing Young in the fifth over and returned at important stages to disrupt New Zealand’s batting.

Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj picked up two as the hosts were dismissed in 40.2 overs.

Shreyas Iyer settles under it and makes no mistake! 👏 Will Young has to head back to the pavilion. 🎯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZVIND https://t.co/oUHoovw9b4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Will Young And Henry Nicholls

Arshdeep troubled the New Zealand batters. Young struck a boundary but fell in the fifth over while attempting a pull shot. The delivery took the top edge, and Shreyas Iyer completed the catch to make it 22.

Arshdeep removed Henry Nicholls in the ninth over. The left-hander attempted to pull a short delivery but hit it straight to Naman Dhir at mid-wicket. The catch left New Zealand at 40/2.

Nicholls picks out Naman Dhir at mid-wicket, and Arshdeep Singh has his second! 🎯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/skdzhGExDR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Arshdeep Singh Removes Glenn Phillips And Kyle Jamieson

Arshdeep returned to break New Zealand’s attempt to rebuild through Glenn Phillips. In the 36th over, Phillips attacked a full delivery outside off but failed to get elevation. Shreyas Iyer caught him at mid-off, ending his innings on 30 off 51 balls.

𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓’𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐏 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍, 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐅𝐈𝐒𝐇! 🎙️ Just when New Zealand looked to build momentum, Arshdeep Singh produced the golden touch Team India desperately needed! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







The pacer struck again in the 32nd over, dismissing Kyle Jamieson for one. Jamieson pushed at a short-of-length delivery and offered a catch to Virat Kohli at cover. Arshdeep’s fourth wicket left New Zealand at 131/8.

Arshdeep gets Jamieson, and adds another celebration to his ever-growing collection! 😂 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/GvQa8ukMcm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Arshdeep Singh Finishes With 4/70 As New Zealand All Out For 185

Arshdeep finished his 10 overs with figures of 4/70, including 38 dot balls, at an economy rate of 7.00. Blair Tickner attacked him in the 38th over, hitting three sixes and taking 23 runs.

Tickner scored 34 off 23 deliveries, while Jacob Duffy remained unbeaten on 15. Gurnoor Brar dismissed Tickner to end New Zealand’s innings at 185 in 40.2 overs.

Arshdeep’s fiery bouncer catches Duffy off guard, sending his helmet guard flying! ⚡ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/f5v9O67dhp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026







Brar finished with three wickets for 44 runs, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two for 22. Arshdeep’s four-wicket haul was India’s standout bowling effort. India need 186 runs to win the ODI and take an early lead in the three-match series.