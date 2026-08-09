WATCH VIDEO: Ashmita Chaliha Stuns China’s Han Qian Xi to Win Korea Masters 2026

Ashmita Chaliha Stuns China’s Han Qian Xi to Win Korea Masters: India’s Ashmita Chaliha produced a stunning comeback to defeat China’s Han Qian Xi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the Korea Masters 2026 final on Sunday, August 9. The victory earned the 26-year-old her maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title and completed a remarkable fortnight for Indian women’s singles badminton after Tanvi Sharma won the Taipei Open a week earlier.

Ashmita endured a difficult start against fourth seed Han, ranked No. 35 in the world, as the Chinese shuttler controlled the opening game and took a 1-0 lead. The Indian gradually found her rhythm, increased the aggression in her attacking play and fought back strongly to level the match by winning the second game 21-14.

ASHMITA CHALIHA IS THE CHAMPION OF THE KOREA MASTERS 2026 ❤️🏆#KoreaMasters2026 https://t.co/LY8zdGH73I pic.twitter.com/nZXXIWovBE — Badminton Media (@BadmintonMedia1) August 9, 2026

Ashmita Chaliha vs Han Qian Xi: Watch Video of Korea Masters Final

Ashmita continued her momentum in the deciding game, staying competitive in the early exchanges before taking control after the interval. She moved from an 11-11 score to establish a significant advantage, producing precise winners while also capitalising on Han’s errors.

The Indian eventually opened up a 15-11 lead before extending her advantage to 19-14. Han then sent a return wide, handing Ashmita the championship point and completing a memorable 21-14 victory in the decider.

Ashmita Chaliha’s Giant-Killing Run in Korea

The world No. 50 produced an impressive run throughout the Korea Masters. She defeated Ririna Hiramoto, Kim Min Ji, top seed Hina Akechi of Japan and compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj before overcoming Han Qian Xi in the final.

Her quarterfinal victory over Akechi was particularly impressive. Ashmita fought back from a game down to defeat the top seed 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 in one hour and three minutes, setting up a semifinal against Rakshitha.

Back-to-Back BWF World Tour Titles for India

Ashmita’s victory continues an excellent run for Indian women’s singles players on the BWF World Tour. Her Korea Masters title came just one week after 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma became the youngest-ever Taipei Open champion.

The result gives India consecutive women’s singles titles on the BWF World Tour and further highlights the country’s growing depth in the discipline.