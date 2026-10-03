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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal

WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal

Hasan Nawaz did his best to drag Pakistan over the line but the task proved to be a bridge too far as Team India were too good in the Asian Games 2026 Final on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz's Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz's Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-03 14:05 IST

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final: Hasan Nawaz did his best to drag Pakistan over the line but the task proved to be a bridge too far as Team India were too good in the Asian Games 2026 Final on October 3, Saturday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. After half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue did just enough collectively to close out the game by 19 runs and retain the gold medal won in 2023.

Asian Games 2026: India Men replicate women’s cricket team’s achievement

With this, India has secured its 81st Asian Games medal, including 19th gold to the tally. India has also won 26 silver medals and 36 bronze medals already. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team had beaten Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win a gold medal in women’s cricket. During the run-chase of 212 runs, Jasprit Bumrah did not have a very good start, conceding 11 runs in the first over, bowling two no-balls. Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan added a few boundaries before Washington Sundar struck to remove Sahibzada for a 11-ball 10. Pakistan was 33/1 in 3.4 overs. In the next over, Axar Patel removed Usman Khan for just three runs, while the all-rounder started the seventh over by removing Maaz for 23 in 18 balls, with three fours. Pakistan was down and out at 39/3 in 6.1 overs.

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Asian Games 2026: Shivam Dube ends Hasan Nawaz-Saim Ayub 87-run partnership

Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub took control for Pakistan from there on, with both collecting sixes against spin of Abhishek Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi. Nawaz smashed Bishnoi for two successive sixes in the 10th over, ending the first half at 76/3, with Nawaz (26*) and Ayub (12*) unbeaten. 
Saim gathered two more fours against Abhishek in the 11th over. A massive leakage in Ravi Bishnoi’s over, two sixes and a four from Hasan, put India in a spot of bother. Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. Shivam Dube ended the 87-run stand, removing Saim for 29 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six, with a catch from Washington Sundar. The wicket came at the right time just when things had started looking bleak for India. Pakistan was 126/4 in 14.1 overs.

Hasan Nawaz carried on, getting a six against Axar and a trio of boundaries against Dube in the 17th over, bringing down the equation to 52 runs needed in 18 balls. Hasan was at 79 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes, playing a blinder for his nation. 
Washington broke the partnership, removing Abdul Samad for just nine in nine balls, with Pakistan at 162/5 in 17.3 overs, India still needing Hasan’s big wicket. Pakistan continued to attack, with Saad Masood getting sixes against Sundar and Bumrah. The equation reached 33 in the final over. India managed to defend the total, as Pakistan ended at 192/6, with Hasan’s heroic 96 off 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes in vain. 
Axar Patel and Washington (2/29) delivered sensational spells, while Shivam Dube (2/33) also took two wickets.

Earlier, India posted a commanding 211/6 against Pakistan in the gold medal match with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma smashing quickfire half-centuries on Saturday. Batting first, India made a flying start as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma smashed 24 runs off Pakistan spinner Saad Masood in the second over. However, in the very next over, all-rounder Saim Ayub struck to dismiss Sooryavanshi, who scored 15 off nine balls, including two sixes. The runs continued to flow as Abhishek hammered Ayub for a six and two consecutive boundaries, helping India reach 43/1. On the fifth ball of the fourth over, Pakistan pacer Ahmed Daniyal dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for just two runs. At the end of the fifth over, India were 63/2.

On the final ball of the sixth over, opener Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century off just 20 balls against Daniyal. India finished the powerplay at 81/2, putting themselves in a strong position. 81/2 was India’s highest powerplay score against Pakistan in T20Is, bettering 69/0 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours fixture in Dubai. Abhishek had got to 50 off 24 balls in that game, which was India’s previous fastest fifty against Pakistan in the format. Arafat Minhas then claimed the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma on the fifth ball of the eighth over. The left-handed batter was stumped after playing a brilliant knock of 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes and three fours. The Men in Blue strengthened their position after 10 overs, reaching 114/3.

On the first ball of the 14th over, Arafat Minhas claimed his second wicket, clean bowling wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for 20 off 18 balls, including three fours, as India reached 133/4. India lost captain Shreyas Iyer on the first ball of the 15th over after Abrar Ahmed dismissed him for 21 off 24 balls, including two fours. After the end of the 16th over, India reached 142/5. During the 18th over of Sufyan Moqim, Tilak Varma hammered one four and two consecutive sixes as India reached 172/5. In the very next over, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube hammered 23 runs off Saim Ayub as India raced to 195/5. On the first ball of the 20th over, Ahmed Daniyal claimed the big wicket of Dube, who departed after scoring 27 off 15 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes.

However, Varma shifted into top gear, hammering two consecutive sixes off the third and fourth balls before completing his half-century off just 21 balls on the fifth delivery, helping India cross the 200-run mark. India finished with a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs. Varma remained unbeaten on 22-ball 51, including three fours and four sixes. For Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal (2/43) and Arafat Minhas (2/25) claimed two wickets apiece, while Saim Ayub (1/47) and Abrar Ahmed (1/29) chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 211/6 (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Verma 51*, Arafat Minhas 2/25) beat Pakistan: 192/6 (Hasan Nawaz 96, Saim Ayub 29, Axar Patel 2/29).

(With inputs from ANI)

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WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal
Tags: Abhishek SharmaAsian GamesAsian Games 2026Pakistan national cricket teamteam india

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WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal

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WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal
WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal
WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal
WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal
WATCH VIDEO: Asian Games 2026 Final Winning Moment | Team India Survive Hasan Nawaz’s Heroics, Defeat Pakistan By 19 Runs To Retain Gold Medal

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