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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026

WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026

Promising Indian pacer Auqib Nabi dismissed his fellow countryman to claim his first wicket for Surrey in the County Championship match Division One fixture against Yorkshire at the Kennington or Kia Oval in London.

WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026. (Image Credits: Surrey Cricket X)
WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026. (Image Credits: Surrey Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 17:00 IST

Promising Indian pacer Auqib Nabi dismissed his fellow countryman to claim his first wicket for Surrey in the County Championship match Division One fixture against Yorkshire at the Kennington or Kia Oval in London. A video of the same was shared by Surrey as the Jammu and Kashmir pacer finally managed to open his account for Surrey.

Who did Auqib Nabi dismiss for his maiden wicket for Surrey in the County Championship game?

With Nabi getting roped for an invaluable stint by Surrey for their three matches of the County Championship, he began it by facing Surrey. He went on to get rid of Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his maiden Surrey wicket as the Kanpur-born cricketer tamely edged to the slip cordon, with Ollie Pope holding on to a comfortable catch. Kuldeep was the eighth batter to fall as the 29-year-old took figures of 15-3-33-1.

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After roping Nabi, Surrey’s Director of Men’s Cricket Alec Stewart said, as quoted by the official website:

With the exceptionally challenging schedule of six games in six weeks, with minimal recovery between matches along with international fixtures, we’ve had to add options to our bowling stocks for the County Championship run in. We look forward to welcoming Auqib to the group this week..”

Having bowled Yorkshire for 185 in their first innings, Tom Lawes was the pick of their bowlers with four wickets. Daniel Worrall chipped in with three scalps, while Matthew Fisher claimed a couple. But the Surrey have already lost their captain Rory Burns, dismissed for 9 by Jack White.

Will Auqib Nabi travel with Team India to New Zealand for the two-Test series?

According to a recent report by the Dainik Jagran, Nabi was not among the shortlisted bowlers that India are targetting for the New Zealand tour in October. The list includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Akash Deep.

The right-arm pacer had finished the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy edition with 60 wickets as Jammu and Kashmir had won the first-class title. However, he has so far been derived of a Test cap.

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WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026
Tags: Auqib Nabikuldeep yadavSurrey County Cricket Clubyorkshire-county-cricket-club

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WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026

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WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026
WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026
WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026
WATCH Video: Auqib Nabi Dismisses India Teammate Kuldeep Yadav For First Surrey Wicket in County Championship 2026

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