WATCH VIDEO: Auqib Nabi’s Maiden ODI Wicket Stuns Tim Seifert, KL Rahul’s Diving Catch Sends Will Young Packing | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Auqib Nabi Bowling vs New Zealand: India’s young fast bowler Auqib Nabi made an impressive start to his ODI outing against New Zealand, picking up two crucial wickets in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. The right-arm pacer dismissed Tim Seifert and Will Young early, giving India the perfect start after opting to bowl first.

Auqib Nabi delivered an impressive opening spell as India put New Zealand under pressure in the second ODI of the ongoing five-match series. Playing at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7, the Indian pacer struck twice inside the first six overs to put the hosts on the back foot.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field in the 47-over contest. Nabi justified the decision with two early breakthroughs, dismissing both New Zealand openers and making an immediate impact with the new ball.

FIRST ODI WICKET! 🎯 A dream start for Auqib Nabi as he sends Tim Seifert packing for a duck! 👏 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/vVR8am7ydl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026







Auqib Nabi Dismisses Tim Seifert, Will Young

Nabi opened his wicket account in the second over of the New Zealand innings when he removed Tim Seifert for a duck. Bowling a fuller delivery around off stump, the pacer tempted the right-hander into an attacking drive. However, Seifert was slightly early into his shot and chipped the ball in the air towards mid-on, where Anshul Kamboj completed a fine diving catch.

The dismissal also marked Nabi’s maiden ODI wicket, giving the Indian youngster a memorable moment in his international career.

INCREDIBLE GRAB! 🧤 KL Rahul flies across to pull off a stunning grab as Auqib Nabi picks up his second! 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026







He returned to strike again in the sixth over, this time sending Will Young back to the pavilion. Nabi bowled a delivery in the channel outside off stump, prompting Young to push at it without getting properly forward or back. The batter found an outside edge, but KL Rahul reacted quickly behind the stumps, diving to his right to complete an excellent catch.

Young departed after scoring six runs from 17 deliveries, leaving New Zealand struggling at 11/2.

Auqib Nabi’s Bowling Figures

Nabi continued to maintain pressure on the New Zealand batters after his early double strike. At the time of writing, the Indian pacer had registered figures of 2/21 from five overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 4.20.

His two wickets included the dismissals of both opening batters, while he also bowled 24 dot balls during his spell.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were reduced to 54/5 in 20.4 overs at the time of writing. Gurnoor Brar had also picked up two wickets, while Anshul Kamboj accounted for Henry Nicholls.

Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 25, with captain Mitchell Santner joining him at the crease as the hosts looked to rebuild their innings.