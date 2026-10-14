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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why

WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why

Australian women's cricket team were subjected to a slight jump scare moment while posing with trophy following their victory Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Allan Border Field on October 14, Wednesday.

WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women's Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here's Why. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women's Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here's Why. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:42 IST

AUS-W vs BAN-W, 3rd ODI: Australian women’s cricket team were subjected to a slight jump scare moment while posing with trophy following their victory Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Allan Border Field on October 14, Wednesday. A video of the same surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

AUS-W vs BAN-W, 3rd ODI: Australia women’s cricket team players hilariously get scared while clicking a picture after series win

The moment occurred while celebrating the resounding series victory over Bangladesh. With the players posing for a picture, the home side, including regular captain, Sophie Molineux, got scared for a split second as the confetti went off suddenly. But they all laughed together immediately after that and posed for the picture successfully. Below is the video of the same:

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AUS-W vs BAN-W, 3rd ODI: Annabel Sutherland’s all-round show sinks Bangladesh

With Australia hosting Bangladesh for the first-ever bilateral series, it turned out to be a damp squib for the latter as they succumbed to a 3-0 series sweep. With the home side having a 2-0 lead, they did not take their foot off the pedal for the dead rubber third game either. Sharmin Akhter (50) and Shorna Akter (54) were the only ones to go past fifties as the tourists got bundled out for 172 in 49.5 overs. Megan Schutt bagged stunning figures of 10-1-16-4, while Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner bagged two scalps each. Ellyse Perry and Alana King also took one apiece in an outstanding bowling performance.

Bangladesh, in response, did struck early, dismissing Georgia Voll (11) and Beth Mooney (21) inside ten overs. However, Sutherland (74*) and Ellyse Perry (65*) stitched an unbroken stand of 175 to hunt down the target in 22.4 overs. Tahlia McGrath, who captained Australia in Molineux’s absence said at the post-game presentation:

(On Schutt) Very happy and she was amazing. She has been in and out (of the team). But give her an opportunity, and she will take it. Well-deserved POTS award. We wanted to play our style and be consistent with it. Our quicks were unbelievable, and our top order did their job without any stress (for the middle order). Some really exciting talent. They are known for their spin, but some good contributions with the bat. Bangladesh cricket is looking good.”

Australia will next host New Zealand in three T20Is and as many ODIs, beginning on October 18.

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WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why
Tags: AUS-W vs BAN-WAustralia Womens National Cricket TeamBangladesh Womens National Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why

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WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why
WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why
WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why
WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why
WATCH VIDEO: Australian Women’s Cricket Team Hilariously Get Jump Scare While Celebrating Series Win Over Bangladesh | Here’s Why

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