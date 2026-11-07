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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Axar Patel Bowling Video: Axar Patel produced a brilliant spin-bowling display in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, claiming two crucial wickets to trouble New Zealand in Wellington. The Indian all-rounder dismissed set batter Daryl Mitchell and tailender Kyle Jamieson, finishing with impressive figures of 2/28 in nine overs.

WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 12:52 IST

Axar Patel Bowling Video: Axar Patel delivered a crucial bowling performance in the second ODI between India and New Zealand, picking up two important wickets to derail the hosts’ batting innings in Wellington. The Indian all-rounder finished with figures of 2/28 in nine overs, dismissing well-set Daryl Mitchell and tailender Kyle Jamieson with clever variations.

Axar’s spell proved particularly important as India continued to put pressure on New Zealand’s batting line-up. While Mitchell had looked comfortable at the crease, Axar eventually outsmarted the right-hander with a flighted delivery before producing a quicker ball to clean up Jamieson.

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Axar Patel Breaks Daryl Mitchell’s Resistance

New Zealand were looking to build a strong partnership through Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner when Axar produced a crucial breakthrough in the 35th over. Mitchell, who had scored a fighting 55 off 104 deliveries, attempted to go big against the left-arm spinner.

However, the ball held up slightly on the surface, forcing Mitchell into an early shot. His mistimed lofted attempt sailed towards long-off, where Anshul Kamboj completed a comfortable catch. Axar celebrated the important breakthrough as India finally ended Mitchell’s resistance.

Kyle Jamieson Bowled By Axar Patel’s Quicker Delivery

Axar returned to strike again in the 39th over, producing a quicker delivery to dismiss Kyle Jamieson. The spinner fired one in at around 91 kmph, and the ball skidded off the surface to beat Jamieson’s attempted defence.

The delivery sneaked past the inside edge and crashed into the leg stump, leaving Jamieson with no answer. Axar raised his hand in celebration as India continued to tighten their grip on the New Zealand innings.

Axar Patel’s Bowling Figures

Axar finished his nine-over spell with two wickets for just 28 runs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 3.10. He also bowled one maiden over and delivered 33 dot balls, making it difficult for the New Zealand batters to score freely.

His breakthroughs came at crucial stages of the innings, helping India strengthen their position in the second ODI.

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Spins A Web Around New Zealand, Removes Daryl Mitchell And Kyle Jamieson | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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