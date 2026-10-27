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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Axar Patel produced a sharp caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove Glenn Phillips during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday (Oct 27). The Indian all-rounder reacted angrily after completing the wicket, as the visitors worked to keep the hosts below the 200-run mark. Phillips departed for 17 off 14 deliveries on the final ball of the 12th over, while New Zealand finished their innings at 198/3. Daryl Mitchell led the home side's batting effort with a fluent 89 off 52 balls, supported by useful contributions from Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs.

WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 15:04 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Axar Patel produced a sharp caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove Glenn Phillips during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday (Oct 27). The Indian all-rounder reacted angrily after completing the wicket, as the visitors worked to keep the hosts below the 200-run mark. Phillips departed for 17 off 14 deliveries on the final ball of the 12th over, while New Zealand finished their innings at 198/3. Daryl Mitchell led the home side’s batting effort with a fluent 89 off 52 balls, supported by useful contributions from Finn Allen and Bevon Jacobs.

Axar Patel Dismisses Glenn Phillips With Sharp Return Catch

The dismissal came at the end of the 12th over when Phillips returned the ball towards Axar Patel. The Indian spinner reacted quickly, completing a caught-and-bowled effort to send the New Zealand batter back to the pavilion. Phillips managed 17 runs from 14 deliveries in his 100th T20I appearance. Axar displayed his frustration and intensity immediately after taking the catch, making the moment a talking point during the contest. The wicket helped India apply pressure on New Zealand as the innings progressed.

Daryl Mitchell Leads New Zealand’s Batting Effort

Daryl Mitchell anchored New Zealand’s innings with an impressive 89 off 52 deliveries, combining controlled stroke play with aggressive batting. After Tim Seifert was dismissed for two runs by Arshdeep Singh early in the innings, Mitchell and Finn Allen helped rebuild the hosts’ innings. Allen scored 40 off 25 balls, striking five sixes before Nitish Kumar Reddy ended his stay at the crease. Their 86-run partnership provided New Zealand with a strong platform to accelerate in the middle overs.

Bevon Jacobs Helps New Zealand Reach 198/3

Following Allen’s dismissal, Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell but could not make a substantial contribution before Axar removed him. Bevon Jacobs then supported Mitchell with an important 39 off 23 balls, helping New Zealand maintain their scoring momentum. Their 75-run stand proved valuable as the hosts approached the end of the innings. New Zealand were 100/2 at the halfway stage, but India’s bowlers tightened their lines and reduced the scoring rate to prevent the total from crossing 200.

India’s Bowlers Keep New Zealand Under 200

Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each for India, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless on his return to international cricket. New Zealand eventually posted 198/3, with Mitchell’s 89 forming the backbone of their innings. India entered the third match leading the five-game series 2-0 and will look to continue their winning run. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to defend their total and register a victory to keep their hopes of a comeback alive.

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Axar Patel Takes Swift Return Catch to Dismiss Glenn Phillips, India Restrict New Zealand to 198/3 | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

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