LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

England's new-ball bowler Gus Atkinson has produced a bowling masterclass in defence of a modest 241 in the decisive game of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 18:42 IST

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: England’s new-ball bowler Gus Atkinson has produced a bowling masterclass in defence of a modest 241 in the decisive game of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Atkinson particularly put the home side in a strife by dismissing Babar Azam cheaply.

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Babar Azam’s dismissal puts Pakistan under pressure

The dismissal of Babar came in the seventh over of the innings as Atkinson pitched it fuller, inviting the drive and the former ODI skipper took the bait. But the ball moved off the seam to hit the off-stump, stunning the Gaddafi Stadium. It was only one ball ago that the Lahore-born cricketer had stroked a four through mid-on, beating Sam Curran’s dive for his second boundary. But his knock ended only on 10 after scoring 45 and 34 in the opening two games.

You Might Be Interested In

Atkinson’s first scalp was Fakhar Zaman, who also only managed 10 runs, while Henry Crocombe got the better of Saim Ayub for 6.

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Razaullah, Arafat Minhas and Shaheen Shah Afridi among wickets as England set 242 for Pakistan to win

Apart from Razaullah, Arafat Minhas took a couple and Haris Rauf bagged one but captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of them with a haul of 8.4-0-46-4 to bowl England out for a modest 241 in an innings that lasted only 46.4 overs. The tourists had crashed to 19/3 and 52/4 at one stage before Ben Duckett and Sam Curran joined hands to revive the innings. But the Men in Green broke a 93-run stand by dismissing the latter for 45. Gus Atkinson chipped in with a vital 36 but Duckett’s 105 was the standout knock for the visitors that has propelled them to what could still be a competitive total if dew doesn’t appear later in the evening.

England necessarily need a win to stay alive for a place in the final of the ODI tri-series, while another win for Pakistan should seemingly book their place in the decider. The Englishmen are under immense pressure, especially after losing to Sri Lanka despite amassing 429, thanks to Harry Brook’s blazing double-hundred.

At the time of writing this, Saad Baig and and Salman Ali Agha had stabilised the innings after three early wickets, keeping the hosts on track for victory.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match
Tags: babar azamEngland National Cricket TeamGus AtkinsonPAK vs ENGPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Details: How To Watch La Liga El Clasico BAR vs RMA LIVE Streaming In Spain, UK, USA

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming in India: Easy Way to Watch La Liga El Clasico BAR vs RMA LIVE In India | See Broadcast Details

BAR vs RMA, La Liga: Check Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

‘It Shouldn’t Have Ended Like This’: James Anderson’s Emotional Message After Lancashire Exit

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Goes Beast Mode With 126 As India Post Stunning 328 Against Zimbabwe Women | IND-W vs ZIM-W

LATEST NEWS

85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?

Bombay High Court Rejects Civic Body’s’ Law And Order Concerns, Says Mere Expectation Of Large Crowd Not Enough To Deny Garba At Ramlila Maidan

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Goes Beast Mode With 126 As India Post Stunning 328 Against Zimbabwe Women | IND-W vs ZIM-W

Did You Know Salman Khan Was Once Scolded By Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Aishwarya Rai? Here’s What Happened

WATCH VIDEO: Razaullah Takes One-Handed Stunner For His Maiden ODI In England vs Pakistan Tri-Series Match

62-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Car Driven By 30-Year-Old Restaurant Owner In Chennai; What Happened?

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Speculation, Reveals What He Is Still Hearing

‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Mahabharat’s Yudhishthir Gajendra Chauhan Hits Back At Naseeruddin Shah Over BJP Remark

Salman Khan’s Rs 2,500 Crore Punjab Project: 6 Towers, Luxury Homes And The Jacob & Co Connection Explained

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

QUICK LINKS