WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Castled By Gus Atkinson With A Peach In England vs Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Match

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: England’s new-ball bowler Gus Atkinson has produced a bowling masterclass in defence of a modest 241 in the decisive game of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Atkinson particularly put the home side in a strife by dismissing Babar Azam cheaply.

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Babar Azam’s dismissal puts Pakistan under pressure

The dismissal of Babar came in the seventh over of the innings as Atkinson pitched it fuller, inviting the drive and the former ODI skipper took the bait. But the ball moved off the seam to hit the off-stump, stunning the Gaddafi Stadium. It was only one ball ago that the Lahore-born cricketer had stroked a four through mid-on, beating Sam Curran’s dive for his second boundary. But his knock ended only on 10 after scoring 45 and 34 in the opening two games.

Atkinson’s first scalp was Fakhar Zaman, who also only managed 10 runs, while Henry Crocombe got the better of Saim Ayub for 6.

NO WAAAAAY!!! 💔 BABAR AZAM CLEAN BOWLED FOR JUST 10 RUNS https://t.co/DKR8Bcvc3e — Mian Ahmad (@MianAhmad_56) October 25, 2026

PAK vs ENG, 4th ODI: Razaullah, Arafat Minhas and Shaheen Shah Afridi among wickets as England set 242 for Pakistan to win

Apart from Razaullah, Arafat Minhas took a couple and Haris Rauf bagged one but captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of them with a haul of 8.4-0-46-4 to bowl England out for a modest 241 in an innings that lasted only 46.4 overs. The tourists had crashed to 19/3 and 52/4 at one stage before Ben Duckett and Sam Curran joined hands to revive the innings. But the Men in Green broke a 93-run stand by dismissing the latter for 45. Gus Atkinson chipped in with a vital 36 but Duckett’s 105 was the standout knock for the visitors that has propelled them to what could still be a competitive total if dew doesn’t appear later in the evening.

England necessarily need a win to stay alive for a place in the final of the ODI tri-series, while another win for Pakistan should seemingly book their place in the decider. The Englishmen are under immense pressure, especially after losing to Sri Lanka despite amassing 429, thanks to Harry Brook’s blazing double-hundred.

At the time of writing this, Saad Baig and and Salman Ali Agha had stabilised the innings after three early wickets, keeping the hosts on track for victory.