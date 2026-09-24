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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

A fan expressed his immense gratitude after meeting Babar Azam during the President's Trophy Grade-1 fixture between KRL and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at the Abbotaabad Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan sprinted on the pitch and met Babar to click a selfie with him.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium. (Image Credits: Screengrab)
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium. (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 22:53 IST

A fan expressed his immense gratitude after meeting Babar Azam during the President’s Trophy Grade-1 fixture between KRL and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at the Abbotaabad Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan sprinted on the pitch and met Babar to click a selfie with him.

How did the fan react after clicking a selfie with Babar Azam?

In the video uploaded on social media, the right-handed batter patiently stood and clicked a selfie with the Pakistan star. Before exiting the pitch, the fan performed Sajdah while standing beside Babar, expressing the gratitude at the opportunity to meet his seemingly favourite cricketer.

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When will Babar Azam next be in action for Pakistan?

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born cricketer is likely to next appear for Pakistan during the blockbuster tri-series at home against Sri Lanka and England. With Babar not getting selected in the T20I team, he is unlikely to be in the squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series on October 9, 11 and 13. He had last featured for Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, with the national team suffering a crushing 3-0 series defeat. The 31-year-old managed scores of 8, 6, 7 and 76.

In a bid to regain form in red-ball cricket, Babar returned to the first-class arena, playing his first match since seven years. According to Cricinfo, Babar had requested the PCB to place him in any squad to stay in touch with the longer format of the game. The Lahore-born cricketer’s form in red-ball cricket has witnessed a sharp decline, headlined by a failure to score a Test hundred since December 2022. The most recent Test ton came against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi when he made 161 amid a draw. The Pakistan Test skipper’s Test average since the start of 2023 remains only 30.43, 12.55 runs lower than his career average. The top score since his last Test hundred is 88, scored in the recent second Test against the West Indies.

Babar’s last domestic match saw him guide the now-defunct Central Punjab team to victory against Northern in the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final.

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium
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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

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