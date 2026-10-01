WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Pakistan Test captain and star batter Babar Azam lost his cool on a fan that stormed into the ground to take a selfie with the star batter during the President’s Trophy Grade-1 Match between KRL and Oil & Gas in Abbottabad. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter threw the phone in anger and ordered them to return to their seats, sparking some strong reactions from fans.

President’s Trophy Grade-1: Babar Azam loses cool on fan

In one of the earlier incidents, the Lahore-born cricketer was receptive to a fan, who wanted to click a selfie as Babar obliged. However, the 32-year-old lost his composure on this occasion. Here’s the viral video

Babar Azam throws a fan’s phone in anger after being asked for a selfie. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UYtEt5yhMp — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 30, 2026

President’s Trophy Grade-1: Babar Azam endures forgettable return to first-class cricket

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter returned to first-class cricket after seven long years but had a poor game at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad. Plying his trade for the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 8 and the Khan Research Laboratories, Babar managed scores of 12 and 4 in two innings but the match eventually resulted in a draw.

Babar was last in action in the international arena during the Test series against England as Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash. He missed the opening Test at the Headingley in Leeds due to a hand injury but delivered only one performance of substance, making 76 in the second innings of the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is next expected to be in action in international cricket during the ODI tri-series as Pakistan host Sri Lanka and England as part of their 2027 World Cup preparation. It remains to be seen if Babar gets picked in the T20I squad to face Sri Lanka, with the three-game series set to be played on October 9, 11 and 13 in Rawalpindi.

But the Pakistan star will mainly be focused for now in ODI and Test cricket, given the 50-over World Cup next year and the need to improve the country’s red-ball fortunes.