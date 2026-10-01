LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Pakistan Test captain and star batter Babar Azam lost his cool on a fan that stormed into the ground to take a selfie with the star batter during the President's Trophy Grade-1 Match between KRL and Oil & Gas in Abbottabad.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad. (Image Credits: X/Screengrab)
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad. (Image Credits: X/Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 08:17 IST

Pakistan Test captain and star batter Babar Azam lost his cool on a fan that stormed into the ground to take a selfie with the star batter during the President’s Trophy Grade-1 Match between KRL and Oil & Gas in Abbottabad. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter threw the phone in anger and ordered them to return to their seats, sparking some strong reactions from fans.

President’s Trophy Grade-1: Babar Azam loses cool on fan

In one of the earlier incidents, the Lahore-born cricketer was receptive to a fan, who wanted to click a selfie as Babar obliged. However, the 32-year-old lost his composure on this occasion. Here’s the viral video

You Might Be Interested In

President’s Trophy Grade-1: Babar Azam endures forgettable return to first-class cricket

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter returned to first-class cricket after seven long years but had a poor game at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad. Plying his trade for the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 8 and the Khan Research Laboratories, Babar managed scores of 12 and 4 in two innings but the match eventually resulted in a draw.

Babar was last in action in the international arena during the Test series against England as Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash. He missed the opening Test at the Headingley in Leeds due to a hand injury but delivered only one performance of substance, making 76 in the second innings of the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He is next expected to be in action in international cricket during the ODI tri-series as Pakistan host Sri Lanka and England as part of their 2027 World Cup preparation. It remains to be seen if Babar gets picked in the T20I squad to face Sri Lanka, with the three-game series set to be played on October 9, 11 and 13 in Rawalpindi.

But the Pakistan star will mainly be focused for now in ODI and Test cricket, given the 50-over World Cup next year and the need to improve the country’s red-ball fortunes.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad
Tags: babar azamPakistan national cricket team

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I Will Tell All Portuguese People The Truth’ As Al Nassr Star Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus’ Statement

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill 223, Rohit Sharma 101 Help India Chase 406, Seal Series

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule October 1: India vs Pakistan in Volleyball And Hockey | Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 155 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule October 1: India vs Pakistan in Volleyball And Hockey | Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

Kanyakumari Man Kills Mother By Suffocating Her With Pillow, What Triggered The Crime?

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

QUICK LINKS