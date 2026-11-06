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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

Babar Azam Bat Smashing Video: Babar Azam's domestic comeback turned frustrating as the Pakistan star failed to convert his starts into big scores in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Things got worse after his dismissal in the second innings, with the batter losing his cool and smashing his bat on the ground. Watch the viral video.

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 15:13 IST

Babar Azam Bat Smashing Video: Babar Azam endured a frustrating return to Pakistan’s domestic cricket, failing to make a significant impact for Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The Pakistan batter was visibly furious after throwing away his wicket in the second innings, with a video of him smashing his bat on the ground while walking back to the dressing room grabbing attention.

The incident happened during Lahore Whites’ clash against FATA Region, where Babar managed scores of 28 and 42 across his two innings. The veteran batter was expected to use the domestic assignment to find his rhythm ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

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However, his second-innings dismissal proved particularly disappointing. Batting on 42 off 77 deliveries, Babar chased a delivery from FATA pacer Shahid Aziz that was pitched outside the off stump and moving away from him.

Instead of letting the ball go, the right-handed batter went after it away from his body, producing an outside edge that was comfortably pouched by the fielder at first slip.

The dismissal brought his innings to an end and left Babar visibly frustrated. As he made his way towards the dressing room, the Pakistan star was seen bringing his bat down forcefully on the ground.



Babar Azam Smashes Bat After Getting Out In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The video of Babar’s reaction has attracted attention, particularly because the match represented an opportunity for the experienced batter to regain confidence before returning to international cricket.

His inability to convert starts into substantial scores will be an area of concern for Pakistan, especially with an important Test assignment approaching.

FATA Hand Lahore Whites Crushing Defeat Despite Babar’s Return

Lahore Whites endured a difficult outing against FATA Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

FATA posted 362 runs in their first innings, with Fawad Arshad producing a patient century. Lahore Whites managed only 234 in reply, leaving themselves with a substantial deficit.

FATA strengthened their position further by scoring 283 in their second innings, courtesy of Mohammad Farooq’s impressive 123-run knock.

Chasing a challenging target, Lahore Whites were dismissed for 170, handing FATA a comprehensive 241-run victory. Zain Bin Farooq top-scored for Lahore with 44 runs.

With Pakistan scheduled to begin their Test series against Sri Lanka on November 9 in Rawalpindi, Babar will now have to shift his attention towards international cricket.

The former Pakistan captain will be keen to put his disappointing domestic outing behind him and deliver a strong performance in the upcoming assignment.

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return
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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

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WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return
WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

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